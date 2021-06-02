Miami-area Publix grocery store closed for hours after stabbing

A grocery store in North Miami Beach was closed for hours after someone was stabbed inside, according to reports.

The stabbing happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Publix located at 14641 Biscayne Blvd. Authorities said the suspect initially fled the scene but was located and apprehended by officers soon afterward. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately provided by the North Miami Beach Police Department. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified publicly.

WFOR, the CBS-owned TV station in Miami, reported that the store was closed for several hours following the incident. Crime scene tape was seen blocking the entrance.

The suspect could face attempted murder charges, police said.

Publix did not return a request for comment from Fox News Wednesday requesting information about whether security was present at the time.

"I heard someone got stabbed at Publix," customer Anika Cooke told WFOR. "It is crazy and it is sad. Things are just now opening up. This is a great Publix supermarket to come to. Everyone here is super nice. I hate to hear that something like this is happening. I hope he will be ok."

A second customer who identified himself as "Jay" added, "It is horrible. It is tragic. I hope the person will be ok. This is a Publix I come to all the time. It’s a neighborhood grocery store and shopping in a supermarket and get stabbed is ridiculous. People today need to relax and grow up. It’s not all about them. This is a Hispanic community. Everyone loves each other and there is no need for violence."

Several high-profile crimes made national headlines from the Miami-area over Memorial Day weekend.

A mass shooting left two dead and at least 21 others wounded at a banquet hall in Miami-Dade at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities are searching for three armed suspects seen in surveillance video who fled in a white SUV, which was found hours after the shooting submerged in a canal.

Another shooting happened Monday outside Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami Beach.

Two suspects were charged Tuesday in connection to the incident. Wisdom Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, were among a group of individuals taken into custody following the shooting that broke out around 11:37 p.m. Monday near 1 Street and Ocean Drive.

Rapper "DaBaby," whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was initially taken into custody for questioning but was released Tuesday without charges. An arrest report says that a witness told police he recognized Awute as a rapper known as "Wisdom," who was allegedly a part of DaBaby’s entourage that night.