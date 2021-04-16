Miami-area woman held by feds after making videos threatening to kill VP Kamala Harris

A longtime nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has been charged in Miami federal court with making threats to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, which she recorded in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

Federal authorities say the threats from Niviane Petit Phelps, a 39-year-old mother of three who lives in Miami Gardens, were serious enough that she practiced at a gun range and applied for a concealed weapons permit.

In the five videos, according to the Secret Service complaint, Phelps expressed rage over the victory of President Joe Biden and Harris. But political anger wasn’t the only motivation, according to the complaint.

Phelps, who is Black, also threatened to kill Harris in the videos because she believes the vice president “isn’t actually Black,” according to a criminal complaint by a Secret Service agent who spoke with her before her arrest this month. Harris, the first woman to hold the second highest office in the U.S., is Black of South Asian and Jamaican descent.

Phelps was detained Thursday by a Miami federal magistrate judge after she was arrested earlier this month on a charge of making threats against the vice president. Phelps got caught because she sent the series of threatening videos along with two photographs to her husband, Joseph, who is locked up in state prison after being convicted of a 1996 armed robbery and murder of a grocery store owner.

Phelps’ defense attorney, Scott Saul, told the Miami Herald Friday that he is still reviewing details of the case but said the videos were intended as private conversation with her husband and that federal law required “a true threat” not just “idle talk or a careless remark.”

“Based upon my limited knowledge, I do not think my client was a genuine threat to the vice president. All this case involved was my client venting to her incarcerated husband (where the communications were recorded and then forwarded to law enforcement),” Saul said in an emailed statement to the Herald.

“It appears as though personal issues in her life , along with the volatile political landscape perpetuated by some, brought some frustrations out of her,” he said. “I do not think that there was ever a realistic or imminent threat upon Vice President Kamala Harris.”

In one of the videos made in February, Phelps said, “I’m going to the gun range, just for your ass, until you f--kin’ leave the chair.” She vowed to carry out the threat in 50 days and applied for a concealed weapons permit, according to the Secret Service complaint.

One of the photos sent to her husband depicts Phelps smiling as she holds a pistol next to a target containing bullet holes, according to the Secret Service complaint.

Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Phelps has worked as a nurse for the past 20 years, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records say she’s on administrative leave from her job.

Phelps, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted, is being held at the Federal Detention Center.