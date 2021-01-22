How a Miami attorney who questioned Georgia’s elections wound up banned by Twitter

David Smiley

A South Florida lawyer who helped Republicans try to challenge the results of the presidential election in Georgia was among tens of thousands of Twitter users removed from the site in the aftermath of the riot in Washington after posting messages he said were given to him by one of former President Donald Trump’s most controversial allies.

Before he was banned this month, Carlos E. Silva — whose Coral Gables firm, Silva & Silva, has represented clients in high-profile cases in Miami-Dade County — said on Twitter that he was tweeting messages on behalf of L. Lin Wood, an Atlanta attorney who has promoted debunked allegations, including that voting machines used in U.S. elections were rigged in cooperation with late-Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez.

Wood was suspended from Twitter following the Capitol insurrection and then permanently booted.

“Lin Wood asked me to post this: President Donald Trump is aware of the attempted coup. He is in control,” Silva, 55, tweeted on Jan. 6 after alerting his followers that he would be sharing information from Wood. “Remember there is only one president at a time. Trust him. God has a plan.”

A Twitter spokesman would not discuss specific tweets, but said Silva’s @carlosesilva65 account “was permanently suspended for violations of the Twitter Rules on ban evasion.” The policy prohibits users from helping other suspended users get around their prohibition, among other things. Bans apply to the users behind the accounts.

In an interview last week, Silva said he was indeed passing along messages from Wood. But he said Twitter shouldn’t have cut off his access, and his removal is evidence of the site’s censorship of Trump’s supporters.

“They should be sued for what they’ve done to conservatives,” said Silva, who contributed at least $250,000 to Republican campaigns last year despite being a registered Democrat. “I’ve never posted any aggression to anybody.”

Silva, a licensed Florida attorney since 1994, did not respond to subsequent interview requests Tuesday and Wednesday for more information about his Twitter messages regarding Wood. The Miami Herald also called and texted Wood several times within the last week to ask about his relationship with Silva. Wood did not respond.

Atlanta attorney Lin Wood, photographed at his office in February 2007. Before he was banned on Twitter, Wood wrote that Silva &amp; Silva &#x00201c;have worked long hours to help me over the last several weeks&#x00201d; as he worked to help former President Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Atlanta attorney Lin Wood, photographed at his office in February 2007. Before he was banned on Twitter, Wood wrote that Silva & Silva “have worked long hours to help me over the last several weeks” as he worked to help former President Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

When Silva spoke to the Miami Herald last week, he downplayed his relationship with Wood. But the two crossed paths online and in court in the weeks that followed the 2020 election as Trump claimed to be the victim of elections fraud in key swing states that voted for now-President Joe Biden.

In Georgia, where Wood sued unsuccessfully to overturn Biden’s win in the state, Silva was part of a group of South Florida legal professionals who filed affidavits in support of Wood’s federal lawsuit after visiting elections offices in the Atlanta suburbs to observe what was effectively a hand recount of the presidential election. Silva and others swore to have witnessed what they believed to be evidence of fraud.

Wood also praised Silva on Twitter in the weeks following the presidential election, calling him a “truth-giver.” And he thanked Silva for his dedication as Wood continued to argue that the election was stolen from Trump.

“I want ALL to know that Carlos Silva & members of his law firm, Silva & Silva in Coral Gables, FL have worked long hours to help me over the last several weeks,” Wood posted on Dec. 11. “Carlos & his team are American Patriots & quiet heroes for their efforts for freedom.”

A screen grab of a Dec. 11 Tweet praising Silva &amp; Silva by Atlanta-based attorney L. Lin Wood captured by a Google cache link before his @llinwood account was permanently suspended.
A screen grab of a Dec. 11 Tweet praising Silva & Silva by Atlanta-based attorney L. Lin Wood captured by a Google cache link before his @llinwood account was permanently suspended.

In the post, Wood urged people to follow Silva at @Carloss16204129, an account that doesn’t currently exist. Silva responded to Wood’s post the same day from his @carlosesilva65 account and wrote that “the greatest thing that all patriots can do at this time is collect any information on voter fraud and forward it to Mr. Wood #MAGA.”

The day before the riot at the Capitol, Silva also encouraged people on Twitter to visit a website that provided template letters to send to U.S. senators to encourage them to vote on Jan. 6 to de-certify the results of swing states that went for Biden.

Allegations of widespread voter fraud have been repeatedly debunked in the weeks since Biden won the 2020 election. The state of Georgia confirmed Biden’s victory by recounting all 5 million ballots cast in the election by hand. An audit of absentee ballot signatures in Fulton County ordered by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in response to GOP accusations of mail ballot fraud found no evidence that any had occurred.

Wood, a prominent attorney who represented Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene in his defamation case against the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times, was unsuccessful in two election-related lawsuits he filed as a plaintiff in Georgia federal court, one of which sought to halt the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff contest ultimately won by two Democrats.

When asked about his involvement with Wood’s lawsuit seeking to challenge the results of the presidential election in Georgia, Silva wouldn’t discuss the details of what he saw in Georgia or his involvement in Wood’s case and said he distrusts the media.

“You won’t see my signature anywhere. That’s all I can tell you. After that, I was in Georgia and I guess Lin Wood is known there,” said Silva, who did not explain why Wood reached out to him following his removal from Twitter.

A screen grab of a tweet by Carlos E. Silva captured by a Google cache link to his suspended @carlosesilva65 account. Before Twitter banned him, Silva tweeted that he was sharing messages on behalf of L. Lin Wood, a controversial Atlanta attorney who tried to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.
A screen grab of a tweet by Carlos E. Silva captured by a Google cache link to his suspended @carlosesilva65 account. Before Twitter banned him, Silva tweeted that he was sharing messages on behalf of L. Lin Wood, a controversial Atlanta attorney who tried to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

Silva, though, defended the statements he made in his Nov. 17 affidavit submitted on behalf of a motion by Wood to temporarily stop the state of Georgia from certifying its presidential election results, saying “I would never file anything frivolous.” And he told the Miami Herald that the media is lying about there being no evidence of election fraud.

“For the media to say there’s no evidence is a pure lie. There are many affidavits. There are reports, experts, many things, videos put together, and no judge has looked at a single piece of evidence,” said Silva, who began an interview by asking a reporter how he voted and whether he was a Democrat. “There’s a lot of evidence.”

Silva said he traveled to Georgia in mid-November because he wanted to see if talk of election fraud was accurate. Biden had won the state by about 14,000 votes, and Raffensperger, the secretary of state, had ordered a hand recount of the entire presidential election in order to help address allegations of fraud and chicanery. The recount confirmed Biden’s victory by a smaller margin of about 12,000 votes.

Silva’s suspicions about the election were shared by a number of Republicans and Trump voters around the country and in Miami-Dade County, where Trump successfully boosted his support in significant numbers.

“I wanted to see if it was true,” Silva said, “if an election can be stolen in this country.”

A Georgia Republican Party list of election observers in Henry County, south of Atlanta, included Silva, a paralegal at his firm and an attorney who listed the same address as Silva & Silva, among other South Florida legal professionals. Silva’s affidavit didn’t mention any visits to Henry County. But he swore under oath in the affidavit that he saw election workers in nearby DeKalb and Cobb counties count “thousands of [mail] ballots that just had the perfect bubbled marked for Biden and no other markings in the rest of the ballot.”

Silva also swore that he saw Trump ballots placed into stacks of Biden votes and hostility toward Republican observers.

“Based on my observations, I have reached the conclusion that in the counties I have observed, there is widespread fraud favoring candidate Biden only,” Silva wrote.

Janine Eveler, Cobb County’s director of elections, dismissed Silva’s allegations.

“All of his ‘observations’ are skewed, conflated, or manipulated to match what he wanted to believe was going on,” Eveler wrote after the Miami Herald emailed her a link to Silva’s affidavit. “If I’m being generous, I could also say he just did not understand the process.”

A spokesman for Raffensperger wouldn’t specifically address the allegations in Silva’s affidavit but pointed to a letter the secretary of state sent to members of Congress seeking to debunk false allegations ahead of the Jan. 6 vote to certify the election. In the letter, Raffensperger noted that there were “numerous reasons” for the existence of “pristine” mail ballots lacking creases or evidence of wear and tear.

“The unstated implication of this allegation is that county elections officials are creating fake or invalid ballots and running them through scanners,” wrote Raffensperger. “There is absolutely no evidence this happened a single time in Georgia.”

In Georgia’s northern district, federal District Judge Steven Grimberg ultimately denied Wood’s motion for a temporary restraining order, an effort to stop the certification of the Nov. 3 vote.

But Silva says he witnessed ballot tampering first-hand and doesn’t understand why there isn’t more of an effort to investigate. He also believes Twitter has over-stepped its bounds and is controlling free speech.

“This is horrific. This is terrifying,” said Silva, who noted that his parents came to the U.S. from Cuba and said he’s worried about the Democratic Party’s leftward bent. “And I’ll try for the future of my children to keep fighting for freedom, the first amendment, and that’s all I can tell you, buddy.”

Miami Herald staff writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Fauci: Working for Biden White House a 'liberating feeling'

    Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon — just 15 minutes after meeting with President Biden — Dr. Anthony Fauci described it as “liberating” to be able to speak openly about science in the wake of Donald Trump’s departure from office.

  • Florida man arrested while attempting to go to Biden’s inauguration after ‘storming Capitol’

    Judge denies release for 26-year-old accused of taking part in the deadly Capitol attacks then returning to Washington on Inauguration Day

  • Republican congresswoman under fire for 'spreading Florida school shooting conspiracy theories'

    A Republican congresswoman is facing calls to resign over reports that she helped to spread falsehoods about the Parkland school shooting. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly agreed with a conspiracy theory about the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. Facebook screenshots showed a discussion about why a police officer had not rushed into the building, and someone claimed that the mass shooting was a "false flag planned shooting." Greene replied: “Exactly!" The social media giant later removed the posts after they were reported to them. Cameron Kasky, a former Parkland pupil who co-founded the group Never Again MSD, said: "She should resign. She can apologise. I don’t think anybody will accept it.” The congresswoman was elected in Georgia in November, backed Donald Trump's claims of election fraud, and has previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. Fred Guttenberg, who's 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the Parkland shooting, said: "Your feelings on gun laws are irrelevant to your claim that Parkland never happened. You are a fraud who must resign. Be prepared to meet me directly in person to explain your conspiracy theory, and soon." The comments by the politician were first reported by Media Matters for America. In a statement Ms Greene accused Media Matters for America of being "communists' and "fake news". Meanwhile, US Capitol Police were investigating an incident in which a Republican congressman was found carrying a concealed gun while trying to enter the floor of the House of Representatives. Andy Harris, a staunch gun-rights advocate, set off a metal detector going through security on his way to the House floor . Metal detectors were installed outside the chamber to beef up security in the aftermath of the Capitol riots on Jan 6.

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's foreign policy challenges, from Iran's nuclear program to Russian hacking

    These are the issues the Biden administration will be dealing with on the foreign policy front.

  • In Russia, effort underway to curb upcoming Navalny protests

    Authorities in Russia have taken elaborate measures to curb protests against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, planned by his supporters for Saturday in more than 60 Russian cities. Navalny's associates in Moscow and other regions have been detained in the lead-up to the rallies. Opposition supporters and independent journalists have been approached by police officers with official warnings against protesting.

  • The U.S. Deported The Man Who Would Become China's 'Father of Space Technology' Out of Fear

    America may not have won World War II and landed on the moon later if not for the contributions of a brilliant Chinese scientist named Qian Xuesen. Fearing communist presence after the war, the U.S., however, deported Qian to China, clueless that he would eventually spearhead programs that would target American troops and eventually propel China into space. Born to well-educated parents in 1911, it was evident from an early age that Qian had superior intellect.

  • Senate trial of Trump nears, as Pelosi prepares to send impeachment resolution Monday

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, beginning a process that will lead to his trial on an incitement of insurrection charge stemming from the deadly Capitol riot.

  • Ultra-Orthodox attack Israeli police amid lockdown tensions

    Ultra-Orthodox Jews attacked an unmarked Israeli police vehicle overnight, pelting it with stones and smashing the windows while officers were inside, and igniting a riot in which at least six people were arrested, police said Friday. Tensions have run high between police and Israel's ultra-Orthodox community throughout the coronavirus pandemic as many have openly defied lockdown restrictions to hold religious gatherings. The latest violence began when the crowd in Bnei Brak pelted the police vehicle with stones, shattering its windows and puncturing the tires.

  • Ivanka Trump’s rented DC home goes back on the market, for $18,000 a month

    Former first daughter and husband will not live in Florida like Donald Trump

  • Newly installed senior counterintelligence official names China as top long-term threat

    Counterintelligence official Michael Orlando joins a growing chorus of voices on both sides of the political aisle who point to China as a major national security threat, particularly in terms of technology and cybersecurity.

  • UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 80 EU-bound migrants

    Libya’s coast guard intercepted on Friday more than 80 Europe-bound migrants in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the North African country, the U.N. migration agency said. The migrants were returned to Libyan soil, said the International Organization for Migration. “So far this year, some 300 people, including women and children, were returned to the country and ended up in detention,” said the IOM.

  • Man sets himself on fire in Minsk outside Belarus government HQ: police

    A 35-year-old man in Belarus set himself on fire outside the government headquarters in Minsk on Friday and was hospitalised after passers-by and police put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, police said. The man could be seen on fire on a sprawling, largely empty square in the centre of Minsk near a statue of Lenin in video footage shared online. The motives for the man's act were not immediately clear and investigators were working to establish the background, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

  • Bidens left stuck outside White House on Inauguration Day after ‘petty’ final Trump act

    ‘There was a protocol breach when the front doors were not held open’

  • Meet the Indian American Behind President Biden's Incredible Inaugural Speech

    With the dawn of the Biden administration comes Cholleti Vinay Reddy, the country’s first Indian American presidential speechwriter. Reddy’s roots originate from Pothireddypeta, a rural village in the Indian state of Telangana, whose residents have been celebrating his latest milestone: Biden’s inaugural address. ﻿  Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Reddy is believed to have acquired his political acumen from his grandfather, Tirupathi, who served as the village sarpanch (head) for 30 years.

  • Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

    Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board. Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue. The memory unit apparently broke away from other parts of the voice recorder during the crash.

  • EU, Turkey cautiously eye improved ties after tough 2020

    The European Union and Turkey pressed each other on Thursday to take concrete steps to improve relations long strained by disagreements over energy, migration and Ankara's human rights record. Turkey, which remains an official candidate for EU membership despite the tensions, is facing the threat of EU economic sanctions over a hydrocarbons dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, but the mood music between Brussels and Ankara has improved since the new year.

  • Biden responds to a question about the timing of the Trump impeachment trial

    In a response to a question about the timing of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, President Biden referred to the confirmation of several of his Cabinet appointees and said “the more time we have to get up and running and meet these crises, the better.”

  • Michael Flynn’s brother reveals he was involved in Capitol riot response after Army denied it, report says

    Apparent U-turn by Pentagon officials could pose questions about police response

  • Biden Admonishes Reporter for Questioning Whether Vaccine Goal Is Ambitious Enough: ‘Give Me a Break’

    President Biden pushed back on a reporter at a press briefing on Thursday, who questioned whether the new administration’s coronavirus vaccine goal is ambitious enough. Biden has set a goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans during his first 100 days in office. During the press conference, Biden called the Trump administration’s distribution of coronavirus vaccines a “dismal failure so far,” warning that “things are going to continue to get worse before they get better.” However, the seven-day rolling average for coronavirus vaccine doses administered to Americans currently sits at 912,000, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. (On Wednesday alone, 1.6 million doses were administered.) This indicates that the Biden administration is not far from its goal of vaccinating one million Americans per day. On Thursday, Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller asked Biden if the vaccination goal was “high enough,” since “that’s basically where the U.S. is right now.” “When I announced it you all said it wasn’t possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” Biden responded. “It’s a good start, a hundred million.” Internal projections from the Trump administration showed that the U.S. could administer at least 170 million doses by the end of April, two Trump administration officials told Bloomberg. During the press conference, Biden also announced that he would invoke the Defense Production Act to “accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, and vaccinate and the care of our people.” Biden warned that the death toll from coronavirus infections would hit 500,000 in February. Over 408,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.