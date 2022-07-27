Miami Beach armed robbery suspect shoots victim over $1, police say

Police in Miami Beach, Florida, are searching for an armed robbery suspect who shot a victim over $1, authorities said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of July 22. The victim and a friend were sitting on the steps of their apartment building when the suspect approached and demanded money.

He allegedly shot the victim in the upper body.

"After taking one dollar from the victim and the wallet of the witness, the subject ran south along Michigan Court from 8 Street," police said.

FLORIDA MAN PISTOL-WHIPS, ASSAULTS UPS STORE MANAGER

The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in an induced coma, police said.

The suspect was described as 25 to 35 years old, between 5'9" and 6'0" in height, has short, curly bleach blond hair on top with fade style, a goatee and stripe tattoos on the right side of his neck.

He was wearing a long-sleeve zippered jacket with red stripes on the seams and black sweatpants.