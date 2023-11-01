Miami Beach armed robbery turns into police chase, ends in deadly crash: cops

A Miami Beach armed robbery turned into a police chase and ended in a crash that killed the suspected getaway driver and injured a Miami-Dade officer Tuesday night, authorities said.

Details about the robbery are sparse, but investigators said four people were taken into custody.

Police haven’t said when or where was the robbery but what’s clear is that a Miami-Dade police helicopter spotted a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday somewhere in the county, Det. Alvaro Zabaleta, an MDPD spokesman, told the Miami Herald in an email.

As detectives from MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail responded, a passenger got out of the the vehicle being chased on North Miami Avenue and “battered” a woman seated at a bus stop. The passenger then ran away but was later apprehended.

“The subject vehicle continued to flee westbound on NW 103 Street from North Miami Avenue at a high rate of speed with the headlights off,” Zabaleta said.

A Miami-Dade officer in a police car traveling east on Northwest 103rd Street saw the car and “attempted to avoid a collision,” Zabaleta said. Both vehicles then crashed at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and First Avenue in Miami Shores. The police officer did not have his emergency lights on.

Three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and the driver died at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital despite officers’ efforts to keep him or her alive, Zabaleta said.

“The female that was battered during the altercation was transported by a family member to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is being medically evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries,” Zabaleta said. “The officer involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is also being medically evaluated by hospital staff.”

Police haven’t identified the people detained or said whether they were arrested. Miami Beach PD didn’t immediately respond to the Herald’s request for comment on Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is available.