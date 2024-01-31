Miami Beach casino showdown expected in Tallahassee ahead of bill hearing

A powerful group of South Florida businessmen is mounting a robust influence campaign in Tallahassee next week to block legislation that appears tailor-made to bring a glitzy Las Vegas-style casino to the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach.

The lobbying effort — led by billionaire auto magnate Norman Braman, developer Armando Codina, GOP megadonor Ken Griffin and Miami Beach city officials and residents — could reach a crescendo on Monday as state lawmakers prepare to hear the proposal for the first time this legislative session.

“We don’t want casino gambling here. It is just that simple,” Braman said in an interview on Wednesday. “There will be a major presence in Tallahassee before the committee. We hope state representatives and senators hear the community out.”

On Wednesday, the Miami Beach City Commission voted to accept a plane donation from Braman and funds from Braman and Codina that will allow the city to fly more than 100 people to lobby against the bill in Tallahassee next week.

“I think we all feel very strongly about this,” Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said. “We are united on this.”

Senate Regulated Industries Chairman Joe Gruters confirmed to the Herald/Times that his committee will hear Senate Bill 1054 on Monday. The bill was included in the committee’s agenda posted Wednesday.

In the House, Republican leaders have declined to say whether the bill will be heard — though state Rep. Alex Rizo, the sponsor of House Bill 1127, said the “rumor” is that it will.

House Speaker Paul Renner and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been tight-lipped about the proposed legislation’s chances in the Legislature. Renner, through a spokesperson, declined to comment whether the speaker had talked to DeSantis or Jeffrey Soffer, the billionaire owner of the Fontainebleau, about the issue. The governor’s office did not respond to several requests seeking comment.

DeSantis and Renner have been close allies in recent years.

Soffer has long had the goal of opening a casino at the iconic hotel, and entities tied to the real estate mogul poured more than $300,000 last year into PACs supporting state legislators, including nine Republicans who represent Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis has also been known to travel on a jet owned by Soffer over the years. DeSantis has defended those trips, though critics have said the travel arrangement is a way for special interests to get access to the governor.

In Miami Beach, the proposal is drawing the ire of many community members. At Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, the mayor and city attorney said they believe the bills would be “unconstitutional,” pointing to a 2018 constitutional amendment approved in a statewide referendum that gave voters the exclusive right to authorize casino gambling expansions.

In an interview, Braman pointed out that the opposition campaign recently gained a powerful ally in Griffin, a hedge fund billionaire who on Tuesday published a letter to the editor in the Miami Herald opposing the measure. Griffin, a new Miami resident, gave $10 million to DeSantis’ re-election campaign and appears to be increasingly interested in getting involved in Florida politics. o

In a statement to the Herald/Times on Wednesday, Griffin reiterated his opposition to the proposal.

“Like so many others in our community, I oppose casino expansion in South Florida. Florida’s pro-growth agenda has made it the most attractive state in the country to live, work, and raise a family. Adding casinos would needlessly harm communities, undermine Florida’s progress, and let the legislature skirt the explicit will of the people,” Griffin said.

Members of the Miami-Dade legislative delegation on both sides of the aisle also have been increasingly speaking against the proposal.

“Fontainebleau is in my district, and my constituents and the city leaders have been very vocal and clear about their opposition on this issue,” said Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park. “I believe at this time, this is not the best move for the city of the people within it.”

The Legislature “should respect the will of the people and put the issue to bed,” Jones added.

Miami Republicans have also raised concerns about a new casino in Miami-Dade County.

Sen. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, said he is against the measure. And Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, said she did not “see the need or justification to prioritize this type of initiative.”

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, suggested earlier this month that she intended to stay neutral on the issue. She said it would be up to the Miami-Dade delegation to decide because they are the ones “accountable to their constituents in that area.”

“It is a member-driven process and we will see what happens,” Passidomo said at the time. “It is not a done deal either way.”