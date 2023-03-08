Miami Beach cop guilty of punching, kicking Maryland tourist during arrest after chase

A Miami Beach police officer on trial for using excessive force during the arrest in a hotel lobby of a Maryland tourist following a police chase was found guilty Wednesday of simple battery, a misdemeanor that could land him behind bars for up to a year.

Officer Kevin Perez, the first officer to face trial following the July 2021 arrest of Dalonta Crudup, was accused of kicking and punching Crudup, 26, while he was laying face-down on the lobby floor of the Royal Palm Hotel.

Perez, who had been suspended without pay since the incident, was found guilty by a six-member jury.

Perez left quickly after the verdict without commenting. His attorney, Robert Buschel, said he intends to file a motion asking the judge to dismiss the verdict some time before the sentencing.

“Naturally, we’re disappointed,” Buschel said. “We hoped the judge would have a direct verdict of not guilty. We’re going to ask the judge to do that as a matter of law.”

During closing arguments nearing the end of the five-day trial on Wednesday, Assistant Miami-Dade State Attorney Joshua Novak said the case was about “the beating of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man.”

“This was premeditated violence and he delivered it on Dalonta Crudup,” Novak told the jurors.

Buschel, as he did during most of the trial, spoke little about Perez and instead focused on Crudup, a reluctant witness who only testified after being subpoenaed by the state and offered immunity in his own upcoming trial for fleeing and eluding police. He pleaded not guilty.

The judge allowed Buschel to discuss open pending cases against Crudup from arrests in Washington D.C. and Kentucky.

“This, one hundred percent, was the lawful arrest of a violent criminal,” said Buschel, who went on to say, “Mr. Crudup enjoyed a nice week in Miami sponsored by the prosecution.”

Perez was initially charged with felony battery, a far greater offense that could have meant up to five years in prison. But in an unusual move, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian reduced the charge, saying the state failed to prove Crudup suffered serious bodily injury, which is required to prove the felony charge.

Perez and four other officers were charged with taking part in the beating of Crudup in the lobby of the Royal Palm Hotel at 1545 Collins Ave., after a chase that police claimed started when Crudup drove his motor scooter over an officer’s foot. One of the officers, Sgt. Jose Perez, avoided a felony charge by retiring. The other three are facing future court dates.

But state prosecutors claimed the chase for Crudup started a few minutes earlier than that, when Crudup almost fell off his scooter on Collins Avenue at Ninth Street in front of some friends and three Beach cops. Crudup said when he got up, both friends and the police were laughing at him. He admitted to giving police at the scene the finger, then riding off.

Crudup drove off heading north toward the Royal Palm, but before he got there, police on bicycles kept showing up as he made his way up an alley. At one point an officer threw his bike forward attempting to stop Crudup. Another officer said during the chase that Crudup road his scooter over his foot. Crudup denied that when he testified during the trial.

As Crudup abandoned his motor scooter and ran into an elevator in the Royal Palm lobby, an officer caught up to him, holding the door open and ordering Crudup out and on the ground. Hotel surveillance video seemed to confirm that Crudup obeyed the police orders, though officers testified he put up a fight as almost two dozen cops showed up and surrounded him.

While he was on the ground, prosecutors said, Perez kicked Crudup, then picked him up by his arms as he was handcuffed and slammed his head into the ground.