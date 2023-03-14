Miami Beach doctor, 67, accused of using money and cocaine to rape a Broward teen

A Miami Beach doctor who claims board certification in addiction psychiatry faces accusations he gave cocaine to a Broward 17-year-old girl twice before paying to rape her and offering to let her and her 16-year-old friend live with him.

Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, 67, lives at the Green Diamond condominium building, 4775 Collins Ave., six blocks north and a 13-mile straight shot east of Miami-Dade Corrections’ Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. That’s where Kamlet has been since his Thursday afternoon arrest.

Online court records say Kamlet’s charged with one count each of human trafficking of a minor; solicitation of a child via a cellphone to commit an unlawful sex act; unlawful sex act with a minor; and two counts each of unlawful sexual activity with a minor; delivery of a controlled substance to a minor; and custodial interference. Kamlet remained in jail as of Tuesday morning.

“We, in law enforcement, always need a million community eyes and ears working to help end the trafficking of our children,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. “A mother’s fear for the well-being of her daughter helped expose the alleged illegal activities of an individual who may have felt that his wealth and prominence gave him license to do anything. He was wrong.”

Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet and a night in the Green Diamond

Kamlet’s Florida Department of Health license profile says he’s never been disciplined since becoming licensed in Florida in December 1988. He’s also authorized to order medical marijuana and provide controlled substances to patients. The specialty certification Kamlet claims is Addiction Psychiatry. Kamlet doesn’t list the certifying board. The American Board of Addiction Medicine, which isn’t recognized by the Florida Board of Medicine, says he’s certified in addiction medicine.

Online Miami-Dade property records say Kamlet doesn’t own his unit in the Green Diamond, where the arrest warrant said a Broward girl’s mother tracked her iPhone on April 27, 2022. The 16-year-old from Pembroke Pines was missing along with her friend, a 17-year-old from Cooper City whose mother hadn’t heard from her since the day before.

The warrant, written by State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force Investigator Frank Casanovas, says when Miami Beach police went to Kamlet’s apartment, body camera video captured his conversations with officers. First, he told officers “the two girls told him that some Black gentleman with a gun was trying to prostitute them and they asked [Kamlet] if they could stay here for a night to get away from him.”

When asked where he met the girls, the warrant says Kamlet said he met the girls on Tinder and he knew they were 18 because “they showed me their IDs.” But after police found the girls hiding in a hallway closet, the Pembroke Pines girl claimed she was 18, the Cooper City girl claimed she’d just turned 20 and “both replied they had no ID.”

The warrant said the cops’ body cameras caught Kamlet claiming “nothing sexual went on here, by the way. I’m an addiction doctor here on the Beach and I have pity for these kinds of girls that get addicted and prostituted.”

When police spoke to the girls over the summer, the Pembroke Pines girl said her Cooper City friend “was being prostituted by a pimp” in April and the Cooper City girl said Kamlet paid her $600 to come to his place on April 27 after meeting on Tinder.

Upon the Cooper City girl’s arrival, the warrant says she told police that Kamlet gave her cocaine “to relax her, as well as a plate, blade and straw” to snort the coke. She told police Kamlet ushered her to his bedroom, where he tied her to the bed and committed statutory rape without a condom.

Afterward, the girl said Kamlet offered to let she and her friend live with him.

“[Kamlet] stated that if she wanted to live with him, she had to follow his rules,” the warrant said. “Speficially, [Kamlet] instructed her that she could not be in contact with the pimp who wanted the money that [Kamlet] paid her for sexual intercourse. [Kamlet] had concerns with the pimp knowing his address and told her that if the pimp continued to harass them, he would have a couple of his guys take care of him.”

Another night in the Green Diamond

The Cooper City girl said after police pulled her and her friend from Kamlet’s apartment in April, she kept conversing with Kamlet on Telegram and Instagram. In a text message she screenshotted, the warrant says Kamlet told her “that they can own the world if she stays off drugs and they have chemistry. He then texts, “I’m super serious. Stay in touch and I’ll take care of you if we have chemistry.””

Kamlet eventually again offered $600 for sex in August. She agreed. A friend drove her to Kamlet’s but dropped her at the wrong place. Kamlet picked her up, she said, in his black Corvette. They made a food pickup on the way back to Kamlet’s place, she said, and she took a picture of the Vette’s interior.

Once at Kamlet’s apartment again, the same cocaine-and-bedroom routine played out, the girl told police. When the girl put a gratification limit on Kamlet, she said he got mad and ordered an Uber to take her home. Also, she said, Kamlet paid her only $400.

“She stated that she asked him if he could give her “oxys,” which is short for oxycodone, to make up the difference,” the warrant read. [Kamlet] told her yes, but she would need to give him back $100.”

The girl said she kept all the $400, and Kamlet gave her Xanax and several doses of Subutex “to help her with her withdrawals from opioids.”

The warrant says investigators found a 2009 black Corvette is registered to Kamlet. They also garnered the photo the girl took while in the car; screenshots of six $100 bills, the text messages, text messages from Kamlet about his availability to see the girl and the Uber order in August; and phone records showing calls between Kamlet and the girl on April 27.