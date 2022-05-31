Miami Beach doctor arrested for allegedly attempting to purchase 12-year-old as a sex slave

A former resident at Miami Beach’s Mount Sinai Medical Center was arrested and charged for an attempted sex trafficking of a young girl.

Alan Li, who was fired from Mount Sinai and arrested on May 12, was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor under 14 and attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.

An investigation of the 26-year-old began on March 12 after a woman from Ohio, an escort whom Li met through a dating site, contacted federal agents to report Li’s search for underage girls in Miami.

Li contacted the woman through Snapchat and said he was trying to help a friend named Michael Chen, whom he put in contact with her due to her own experience of being trafficked. When he was asked the age range of the girls he was looking for, Li said “ideally 8-15,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told investigators that she believed Li and Chen to be the same person, which agents later confirmed to be true. An undercover agent took over the woman’s Snapchat account to communicate with the man.

Li was given a phone number for an investigator posing as a trafficker. He reportedly discussed a “long-term set up” similar to the “live-in situation” he claimed to have previously had with a 13-year-old girl. Li asked if he could pay the $500 fee for sex with a 12-year-old with Bitcoin or cash rather than over CashApp.

“Got a 9, 12 and 15 depending on what kind of service you want,” the agent said.

“Full service bareback available?” Li asked. “Ok, let’s do the 12.”

He also discussed the permanent purchase of a 12-year-old girl for a one-time payment of $20,000.

“Ya she will stay in the house,” Li said. “… I keep my place pretty safe and locked up.”

Li had set up a meeting with the “trafficker” but later canceled and contacted the woman to find out more about the “trafficker.”

“He’s trustworthy, right?” Li asked. “I’m not trying to be sketch but I’m trying to be careful since I don’t know him.”

While Li’s defense attorney does not believe there is a strong case against him, the FBI believes that the conversations were enough to charge the man.

“That Li canceled his scheduled meetings with the undercover agent does not mean he did not take a substantial step in furtherance of the commission of the underlying crimes,” Judge Lisette M. Reid of the United District Court in Southern Florida wrote.

There are no further details on his arraignment set for May 27.

“Mount Sinai’s top priority is the safety of our patients, visitors and employees,” ​​Mount Sinai said in a statement. “The individual is no longer employed with the medical center. Mount Sinai Medical Center cannot comment further on matters regarding ongoing investigations and legal proceedings. To the extent that we are aware of an incident, the appropriate authorities are contacted immediately and have our full cooperation.”

Featured Image via GETTY Images