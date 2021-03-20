SWAT Moves in to Disperse Massive Crowds Breaking Curfew in Miami Beach

Francisco Alvarado, Blake Montgomery, Pilar Melendez
·4 min read
Joe Raedle/Getty
Joe Raedle/Getty

MIAMI—SWAT teams moved in to disperse massive crowds of spring breakers who stayed out past an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach on Saturday night, firing pepper balls and sparking a stampede as people fled.

Sirens and shouting filled the air as police sought to force party-goers to leave the area. On Ocean Drive in South Beach, police rolled in about a half hour after curfew to find one huge street party.

Different groups of young women had been dancing and twerking in front of giant bluetooth speaker boxes playing rap music. In front of the shuttered News Cafe on 9th and Ocean Drive, a very large crowd had gathered around four young Black men having a dance off, with the unmistakable odor of marijuana hanging in the air.

A cop over a loudspeaker barked, “Everyone needs to leave the area. The curfew started at 8 pm. You need to disperse.”

The crowds would respond to the interruption by simply moving to the next block before resuming partying. At one point, a man began making it rain dollar bills, sending party goers scrambling for the cash. Then came the pop, pop, pop of the pepper balls being deployed, creating a panic in the crowd and sending people scattering. Several people could be seen getting knocked over amid the mayhem. One young man fell to the ground, gripping a Hennesy bottle that he deftly kept from breaking.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the chaotic scene.

The city had declared a state of emergency just hours earlier, announcing that authorities would enforce a curfew each night beginning Saturday, and that major roads into the city will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but for one lane. Tourists are not being asked to leave, rather to stay at their hotels after hours.

Universities throughout the country have canceled the usual weeklong spring holiday, but academic obligations have not stopped students from hitting vacation spots, especially in Florida where coronavirus precautions are more lax than in other states.

Crowds of hundreds of partygoers have turned violent in recent days, brawling in the streets with the use of restaurants’ outdoor dining tables and chairs. A fight that started Thursday night at a restaurant on Ocean Drive, a popular party boulevard, ended in multiple arrests and anti-riot countermeasures from police, including firing pepper balls into the mob.

A 29-year-old Miami Beach resident told The Daily Beast, “Time and time again during this pandemic, tourists are ruining everything.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a Saturday press conference, “I love that this is a beautiful place, that people come here to gather and enjoy our weather and our beaches. But right now, it has become too challenging in the tourism industry to continue that way.”

Gelber speculated that spring breakers have hit the destination city harder than usual because “there are very few places in the country that are open.”

Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the Edge

The Clevelander hotel, a well-known destination on Ocean Drive, announced Saturday that it would close its restaurant and bar until March 24 as a safety precaution, though it would pay employees’ salaries throughout.

“Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” a statement from the Clevelander read.

How forceful crowds will be in their demands to party and how aggressive police will be in implementing the restrictions remains to be seen. Hotel staff who spoke to The Daily Beast were skeptical that any safety measures would control the revelers.

“That is going to start trouble, isn’t it? 8 p.m. That’s never going to happen. That is just wild,” Patty, an employee at the Starlite Hotel on Ocean Drive, told The Daily Beast on Saturday.

A 32-year-old Miami resident likewise scoffed at the emergency measures.

“Honestly, closing down Miami Beach means nothing. People are just going to flock to Brickle and Wynwood. People just need to go,” he said.

The tourists have locals staying home for a wide variety of reasons—the coronavirus, violence, and more mundane problems like road congestion.

“I haven’t seen traffic this bad in years. It’s like Ultra traffic but worse,” another resident said, referring to the annual electronic music festival. “I am scared to walk down the street honestly.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

    Officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for Miami Beach, effective immediately after hard-partying spring break crowds trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing, according to authorities. At a news conference, officials blamed overwhelming and out-of-control spring break crowds for the curfew, which was taking effect Saturday night in South Beach, one of the nation's top party spots. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during curfew hours.

  • Miami Beach imposes 8 p.m. curfew to control spring break crowds

    Under the new order, police will block off the Art Deco historic district in South Beach at 8 p.m. and all businesses within the blocked-off area will be forced to close, Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told reporters on Saturday. "As we hit the peak of spring break, we are quite simply overwhelmed in the entertainment district." The crackdown comes as partiers from across the state and country have flocked to Miami Beach for its warm weather, famed party scene and loose COVID-19 restrictions compared to other states.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Frustrated and concerned by overwhelming spring break crowds that have overrun the city’s entertainment district, the city of Miami Beach on Saturday tried to shut down the party by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and closing the causeways into the city to visiting traffic.

  • The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and an 8 p.m. curfew after huge spring break crowds and fights

    Officials blamed large groups for gathering without masks or social distancing, and in some cases even clashing with police.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • Spring break, no masks and cinemas: US reopening faster than UK despite lagging in vaccination race

    The US is rapidly casting off Covid restrictions despite trailing the UK in its race to vaccinate their population. As the UK remains in tight lockdown, wide swathes of America are now almost back to business as usual. Texas is "open 100 per cent" according to its governor, who has also done away with any requirement to wear a mask. In Florida this weekend thousands of students packed on to beaches during Spring Break, while families poured into Disney World. California, one of the most restrictive states during the pandemic, this week allowed restaurants to open for indoor dining, and permitted gyms and cinemas to operate with limited capacity. On Friday, Joe Biden celebrated reaching his goal of having 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days. The target was surpassed six weeks early. But the US still lags behind the UK in rolling out vaccines.

  • 'An all-hands moment': GOP rallies behind voting limits

    On an invitation-only call last week, Sen. Ted Cruz huddled with Republican state lawmakers to call them to battle on the issue of voting rights. Democrats are trying to expand voting rights to “illegal aliens” and “child molesters,” he claimed, and Republicans must do all they can to stop them. If they push through far-reaching election legislation now before the Senate, the GOP won't win elections again for generations, he said.

  • I’m 60 and want to retire on between $800 and $1,200 a month, ideally near the ocean in Mexico — where should I go?

    Ideally, I would like a pretty big expat community, but a place that still retains the feel of Mexican culture (Cabo feels like SoCal to me, so nothing like that); somewhere with a decent number of cultural things to do, like music and plays; and good food. Sadly, there does not appear to be a fitting spot with that coveted 10:1 males-to-females ratio (and if I do find it, I’ll let you know, and we’ll set up our own dating service!), but I do think I’ve found some excellent, affordable places for you to retire in Mexico. While it’s harder to retire on that little money in America, Mexico does offer more options.

  • This South Beach party spot is closing after spring breakers ‘stampede’ the property

    One of Miami Beach’s biggest party spots is closing temporarily as spring breakers overrun South Beach.

  • Phil Mickelson’s move from California to Florida could be delayed: ‘We still have to build’

    Phil Mickelson was quiet about his move from California to Florida, saying they haven't started construction yet on Jupiter Island.

  • Miami party hotspot closes food and beverage service temporarily amid spring break chaos

    The Clevelander South Beach, a Miami institution situated on Ocean Drive, has opted to halt its food and beverage services amid spring break chaos.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • J.T. Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 3-2

    J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight victory, 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Miller scored his ninth of the season moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway attempt. Miller drove down the left side, cut across the front of the net and put a backhand shot past goalie Jake Allen to give Vancouver its seventh win in eight contests.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Kremlin: Putin's offer of a call with Biden was to save ties

    The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin's offer to speak by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden was intended to prevent bilateral ties from completely falling apart over the American's remark that the Russian leader was a killer. Putin made it clear that “it makes sense to have a talk to maintain Russia-U.S. relations instead of trading barbs,” and he wanted to make it public to help defuse tensions over Biden's “very bad remarks,” said his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. Asked by reporters Friday if he'll take Putin up on his offer to have a call, Biden said, “I’m sure we’ll talk at some point.”

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca vaccine fumble could be bad news for the U.S.

    The confusing episode over AstraZeneca inoculations, which were temporarily suspended in Germany and other European countries, may have a ripple effect, clouding the vaccination issue not just for EU citizens but for at least some Americans.

  • Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately to avoid more victims,” Widodo told a televised address, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said that he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil.