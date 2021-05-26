Miami Beach High on lockdown after someone phoned in a threat, police say

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Miami Beach Senior High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after someone called 911 about a threat against the school, police said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we ask parents to please avoid the area. It is important to note that at this moment the children are safe,” Miami Beach police said on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m.

The school is at 2231 Prairie Ave., north of the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Miami Beach police say they are investigating along with with Miami-Dade Schools Police. Officers have set up a perimeter around the school. Avoid the area if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

