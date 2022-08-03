Miami Beach man accused of shooting a woman dead while he was nude in a Miami-Dade alley

A Miami Beach man was taken into custody at his condominium home late Tuesday after police said a surveillance camera caught him grabbing a 25-year-old woman and killing her with one shot to the head in a North Miami-Dade alley.

Ron Donaldson, 43, was booked into Miami-Dade Corrections Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday morning on a second-degree murder charge.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. They say a surveillance camera spotted Donaldson’s gray sedan roll into the alley at 9495 NW 27th Ave. After 26 minutes, police say the video shows a passenger side door open and the woman either falling out or being pushed out of the car while “partially nude.”

Donaldson, “who also appeared to be nude,” the report said, got out of the car through the same door. As the woman tried to stand up, the arrest report says, he grabbed her and fired one shot to the head. Then, he got in his car and left.

Police say investigators tracked the car to the six-foot-two, 225-pound Donaldson and his residence at 401 69th St. in Miami Beach, the 401 Blu condominium. Donaldson’s discussion with police ended when he asked for a lawyer.