Miami Beach mayoral race is heading to a runoff. Here are the results

Michael Gongora and Steven Meiner are headed to a runoff to become the next mayor of Miami Beach after none of the four mayoral candidates received more than 50% of votes in Tuesday’s election.

Miami Beach voters also cast ballots for three new city commissioners. Tanya Bhatt defeated Andres Asion handily. David Suarez won a narrow victory over Mitch Novick with about 53% of votes. And Joe Magazine had a slim lead over Marcella Novela with all precincts reporting at 8 p.m. Fewer than 100 votes separated them.

Voter turnout was about 30% with more than 13,000 votes counted. The four city races were the only items on the ballot in Miami Beach.

Tuesday was the culmination of a grueling election cycle in which voters were bombarded with negative ads about the candidates, several of whom spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on their campaigns.

The results will help chart the future course for a city grappling with concerns about public safety, development, traffic and flooding.

None of the candidates were incumbents. Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioner Ricky Arriola are term-limited, Commissioner David Richardson is giving up his seat to run for county tax collector, and Meiner vacated his commission seat to run for mayor.

Mayoral candidate Bill Roedy, a former MTV executive a political newcomer, reported spending nearly $3 million of his own money, a remarkable sum for a local election. But he came up short.

Mike Grieco, a former city commissioner and state representative, was also unsuccessful in his mayoral run.

Two-week sprint to runoff election for mayor

Gongora and Meiner will now embark on a two-week battle for the mayor’s seat. Early voting will take place Nov. 17-19 before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Gongora, 53, is a condo board attorney who served three terms on the Miami Beach City Commission. He was first elected in a special election in 2006, serving a partial term, and was elected again in 2009 and 2017.

In 2021, Gongora sued the city to challenge a voter referendum that limits a commissioner’s time in office to two complete terms, but a judge ruled against him. Shortly afterward, Gongora filed to run for mayor.

This is his second mayoral run. The first was in 2013, when he placed second to former Mayor Philip Levine. If Gongora wins, he would become the first openly gay mayor of Miami Beach.

Meiner, 52, is an enforcement attorney with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Before moving to Miami Beach in 2007, Meiner was a private practice litigator in Manhattan.

He was elected to the Miami Beach City Commission in 2019, securing a spot in a recount by a two-vote margin before defeating Kristen Rosen Gonzalez in a runoff election for her old commission seat.

Meiner has billed himself as the “law and order candidate” for mayor. His success in Tuesday’s election, leading the four candidates with about 30% of votes, may reflect voters’ concerns about crime and public safety in the city.

A new mayor and three new commissioners will be sworn into office Nov. 28.

Bhatt, 56, is a 20-year resident of Miami Beach and runs her own marketing firm, LaunchBrand. She previously worked in marketing and branding for several companies, including a six-year stint as the director of global marketing for Converse.

She has held several roles, including president, for resident advocacy group Miami Beach United. She serves on the city’s planning board and as a board member for the Miami Design Preservation League, which advocates for historic preservation.

Suarez, 39, is the marketing director for skin care company LifeCell. He has served on the board of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority since 2021. In recent years, he has spearheaded efforts to prevent short-term rentals in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

His campaign, Save SoFi, led to a ban on apartment hotels in the area and a city investigation into permitting issues.

Magazine, 40, is a vice president at Loop Capital, a global investment services firm. He previously worked for Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Merrill Lynch. Magazine is also a member of the Miami Beach planning board. Since moving to the city about a decade ago, he has been a regular at city meetings.