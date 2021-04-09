This Miami Beach Mexican spot has vaccines. And by “vaccines” we mean boozy shots

Connie Ogle
·1 min read

Got your COVID vaccine? Good.

Now you can celebrate with a shot that’s a lot more fun.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina on Miami Beach has created the “La Vacuna til Mayo” cocktails, named for each coronavirus vaccine and available for the next month.

You do not need to sign up online or wait in line to try them. We can promise you won’t feel a pinch and that you are only likely to feel bad afterward if you drink 10 of them.

But which to choose? La Fieyzer combines Volcan Tequila, jalapeno and passion fruit, while La Antigua is made up of G4 Reposado, guava and lime juice (both are $16). But maybe you only want a single dose (in this case a smaller amount). If that’s the case, go for La Jota & Jota, a 1.25 oz shot made with 400 Conejos mezcal, cilantro and lime juice ($8).

And if you don’t want any booze at all, try La Vacunita, a virgin piña colada shot ($8).

The shots are served in plastic syringes. You can shoot them into a cocktail glass filled with ice or straight into your mouth. After this year? We’re not wasting time with the glass.

Which will it be: La Fieyzer , La Antigua or La Jota &amp; Jota?
Lolo’s Surf Cantina

Address: 161 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

When: La Vacuna til Mayo runs April 10-May 5

Is it OK to drink alcohol before or after COVID vaccination? What to know

