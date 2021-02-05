Miami Beach security guard charged after kick to a hotel guest’s head knocks him out

A security guard at a Miami Beach hotel was arrested this week after video emerged of the man smashing a hotel guest into a glass door, then kicking him in the head until he was unconscious.

Marc Denis Vallin, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery. By Friday he had been released from jail.

Calls and texts to his cellphone were not returned. And several calls to the hotel where he worked were not answered. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday if Vallin was still employed at the Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave.

Police this week released a pair of videos of the violent encounter that appear to show Vallin dragging a guest wearing shorts out of the hotel, smashing his head into a door, then kicking him in the head as he lay on the ground just outside the lobby. Police said the man was hospitalized and suffered a concussion.

According to the report, Vallin was working as security when he got into an argument with a man and a woman from Michigan who were staying at the hotel about the clothes they were wearing. The woman told police Vallin pushed her down three steps and that she was kneeling on the ground when her partner came over to help her up.

That’s when, she said, Vallin grabbed the man by the head and led him outside. The first video released by police shows Vallin dragging the man toward the front door. A second video shows him violently kick the man’s head with his right foot, then walk away. The man lays on the ground, out cold.

Police said the couple gave a sworn and recorded statement, and that Vallin turned himself in to police and invoked his rights.