Miami Beach suspends COVID orders, announces return of in-person commission meetings

Martin Vassolo
·2 min read

Two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all local COVID-19 restrictions suspended, Miami Beach announced Wednesday it had canceled its remaining emergency measures — including mask requirements at businesses, a ban on retail alcohol sales after 10 p.m. and room occupancy limits for short-term rentals.

In a memo, City Manager Alina T. Hudak wrote that she does not plan to impose any new emergency measures, but would retain the city’s declaration of a state of emergency to preserve its eligibility for federal reimbursements.

“Even though we are suspending our Emergency Order, it’s in everyone’s best interest to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” she later said in a statement. “We have made great strides in our fight against COVID-19, but we have not yet reached the finish line.”

Hudak did not say whether DeSantis’ order will impact the pandemic-era closure of Ocean Drive to vehicular traffic, but Commissioner Michael Góngora told the Miami Herald that the city’s legal staff advised him that the road would remain closed as part of the city’s outdoor restaurant expansion program.

“Although the idea came about because of the pandemic, the city has the power regardless to expand restaurants into streets and walkways,” Góngora said.

Hudak also wrote in the memo that the City Commission would return to in-person meetings after more than a year of Zoom-based, virtual meetings. Members of the public will be able to participate in Wednesday’s meeting at the commission chambers in City Hall, although the city is encouraging that they participate virtually over Zoom.

Commissioners will physically attend the meeting and be separated by transparent dividers to limit contact with each other, a spokeswoman said. It’s unclear if masks will be mandated at the 9 a.m. meeting, which will include the swearing-in of Hudak as the new city manager.

“At a minimum, members of the public are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing, consistent with CDC guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the meeting notice states.

Góngora said he is excited to return to in-person meetings so residents can once again address their elected leaders face to face. When participating on Zoom, residents cannot appear over video and face more strict time restrictions for public comment, Góngora said.

“I always look forward to seeing them,” he said.

Commissioner Ricky Arriola, an early critic of the city’s COVID restrictions, said in an interview that he felt grateful that DeSantis forced local governments to suspend their emergency orders. He said some of the measures the city took during the pandemic, like closing parks and exercise equipment, were more political than scientific.

“I’m all for sensible regulations to keep the public safe, but most of our decisions have lacked much common sense,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's Alberta province toughens COVID-19 restrictions

    OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -The Canadian province of Alberta will increase restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 as a third wave of the pandemic threatens to overwhelm the hospital system within weeks, Premier Jason Kenney said on Tuesday. Alberta, the center of Canada's energy industry, has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the country and follows Ontario and Quebec in beefing up restrictions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday the federal government was offering whatever help the province needed to get the situation under control and keep Albertans safe.

  • Google says 20% of workers will be remote, many more hybrid

    Google says it expects about 20% of its workforce to still work remotely after its offices reopen this fall, while some 60% will work a hybrid schedule that includes about three days in the office and two days “wherever they work best.” The remaining 20% can change their location to a different Google office. “The future of work is flexibility,” CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to employees that was also posted on Google’s website.

  • 'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan says cast wear 'cone of shame' PPE on set of movie sequel

    Phyllis Logan reveals cast have to wear 'cone of shame' during movie sequel filming

  • COVID-19 vaccine update: Ontario to offer Moderna in up to 60 pharmacies in hot spot areas

    With COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada ramping up, the Ontario government will start deploying mobile vaccination units to in Toronto, York and Peel. Beginning on Friday, May 7, an initial rollout of up to five mobile units is planned, with each public health unit deciding the small to medium-sized businesses where these units will be deployed. The province has indicated that there is the possibility of expanding the program to 15 units, once it is fully established.

  • Google boss emails staff detailing return to office

    In an email, chief executive Sundar Pichai suggests working three days in the office is the way forward.

  • Biden launches a fiery defense of his tax hikes: 'This is about making the average multimillionaire pay just a fair share'

    At times shouting and at times whispering, Biden lit into corporate executives, saying he won't "deprive" any of second homes or private jet travel.

  • NSU is no longer requiring the vaccination of students, faculty after new Florida law

    Nova Southeastern University has reversed course on requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law regulations on “vaccine passports.”

  • Sundar Pichai lays out Google's new 'hybrid' workplace plan

    With some Google employees returning to the company's offices voluntarily last month, CEO Sundar Pichai says the tech giant will adopt a new hybrid work week.

  • Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge after 17 years underground

    "We're talking about trillions of cicadas that are gonna be emerging, singing, calling, finding mates in your backyard."

  • Multimillion-dollar tech startup transplanted to Miami commits to hiring new UM grads

    A new-to-Miami tech startup that has already raised $80 million is now partnering with the University of Miami to ensure local graduates are being hired directly into the city’s booming tech ecosystem.

  • The hipsters have won: Meet Miami Beach’s new avocado-focused restaurant

    There’s more than avocado on the menu at the new Avo restaurant in Miami Beach.

  • Miami International Airport offering COVID-19 vaccines to Florida passengers, employees

    Starting Monday, anyone who lives or works in Florida will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine while waiting for their next flight at Miami International Airport. So can airport employees, their family and friends.

  • 50 Cent’s Discovery+ Show ‘Confessions of a Crime Queen’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order

    The new show is described as a "first-of-its-kind anthology series" that combines documentary and scripted elements to bring the story to life.

  • Alan Cochrane: The SNP may need to work with Alex Salmond's Alba to keep a pro-independence majority

    Nicola Sturgeon may have to go to Alex Salmond and his new political party Alba to hold onto a pro-independence government after this week's election says the former Scottish editor of the Telegraph, Alan Cochrane. Barring a major upset, it looks as though the Scottish National Party will emerge as the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament after Thursday's election. But what is at stake is whether they get the 65 seats they need to have an overall majority. Speaking on Chopper's Politics, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Cochrane explained that he thought that the polls were missing potential votes for Alex Salmond's new Alba party. "The polls are suggesting he's not going to do at all well, but I suspect, as do many of the psephologists, that the polls are missing his votes. I think he'll get a couple of seats, I think he'll certainly be elected in the North East which is his old stamping ground." "I was talking to some strategists yesterday and he's more popular in the North East of Scotland than say Nicola Sturgeon with nationalists. So he'll get a seat there, and if he gets two or three others he could be in a position to influence the overall nationalist independence majority in the parliament." That would see Alba and Alex Salmond in talks with the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon about giving a majority to the independence cause, leading to the pair having to work together again. Together they led the campaign for Scotland to become independent from the UK, with Mr Salmond then head of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon his deputy. They then spectacularly fell out in 2018 after Ms Sturgeon refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond. They further soured when he publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him. On how the option of the pair joining forces again would go down, Alan Cochrane says "Nicola will absolutely hate that. She will hate having to deal with Alex, because they have been at daggers drawn now for years." Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Alan Cochrane, on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with author Kevin Meagher and electoral expert Martin Baxter, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • 2 California students were sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing a police officer in Rome

    California natives Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for murder.

  • General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

    The top U.S general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific, but from the Atlantic as well. U.S. Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is looking to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on Africa’s western coast. Townsend said China has approached countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility.

  • South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions

    The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.