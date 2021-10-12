Miami begins the world's first pandemic-ready skyscraper
Developers in Florida have begun building the world's first pandemic-ready skyscraper, which will integrate the Miami Worldcenter complex. With a price tag of $500-million, the Legacy Tower is planned to contain 310 luxurious residences, 219 hotel rooms and 10-floors of medical facilities - featuring bacteria-killing robots, touchless technology and modern air purification systems which developers hope will protect residents against future pandemics.