Miami Carol City High security guard charged with seducing three students, police say

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools security guard was arrested Wednesday for sending inappropriate messages to students at Miami Carol City High School, authorities said.

Jahvon Atiba Brown, 25, of Miami Gardens, was charged with offenses against students by authority figures and using a computer to seduce a child to engage in sexual conduct. As of Thursday, he was no longer in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

On Sept. 1, a Miami-Dade schools police detective spoke to several students as they began an investigation into Brown for allegedly having sexual conversations with minors on Instagram the month prior, an arrest report read.

The detective interviewed a 14-year-old student who told them she got Instagram messages from Brown the week of August 21 that read “You cute [as f***] and thick [I don’t] wanna be friends [what the f***]” and “tryna make you mines and have you on this [eggplant emoji (referencing his genitals)].”

A 17-year-old girl was also messaged by Brown, the report read. She thought she was messaging another student, but he tried to send her nudes, which she refused.

She told detectives she recognized him as the football coach upon seeing a picture of him. She became scared and asked an unidentified person to take her to class.

Brown also messaged another 14-year-old girl asking what grade she was in and how he thought she was older because of her height.

On the same day of the student interviews, Brown spoke with the school’s assistant principal. He told them that he did have conversations with a student, however, he thought she was an adult, the report read.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said Brown was immediately terminated after the school district learned of the allegations.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual,” the school district said. “The District will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”