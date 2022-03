Reuters

LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visibly irritated, demanded that Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles to his country and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow. Several countries have promised to send anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskiy said Kyiv was not getting what it needed. "This is all not only for the freedom of Ukraine but for the freedom of Europe."