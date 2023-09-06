This Miami chef has a Michelin star restaurant in the Grove. Now he’s opening 2 new spots

Chef Michael Beltran’s hospitality group, the force behind the Michelin-starred Ariete in Coconut Grove, is opening two restaurants in one at the CocoWalk development.

Ariete Hospitality Group plans to open The Oyster Bar, a speakeasy-style spot for oysters and cocktails, and the full-service Mediterranean restaurant Eva in the coming weeks.

First opening is the intimate Oyster Bar, which Beltran thinks of as a “perfect after work spot,” serving small plates and raw bar classics. The space is small, only nine seats, but the cocktail menu will be impressive and wide-ranging. The bar is located inside Eva, and is expected to open by the end of September.

Several weeks later, the more traditional Eva will open, serving lunch and dinner, with happy hour and brunch as well. The restaurant is 4,100 square feet of indoor space that includes the Oyster Bar, with solid wood benches, tables and chairs and a marble-topped main bar. There’s an outdoor patio for dining as well. Overall, the restaurant can seat up to 139 diners inside and out.

Beltran, whose hospitality group is also responsible for Brasserie Laurel at Miami Worldcenter and The Gibson Room on Coral Way, both Michelin-recommended restaurants, said that he sees Eva as an “any occasion” spot, for family dinners, business lunches or nights out with friends, a more casual spot perhaps than his famous Ariete.

“The goal is to have a restaurant that is super approachable and fun with the level of service and sophistication diners expect and deserve,” he said.

The intimate Oyster Bar from Chef Michael Beltran’s Ariete Hospitality Group will serve raw bar classics and cocktails.

Eva and The Oyster Bar

Where: 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

More information: www.evacoconutgrove.com

The exterior of the Mediterranean restaurant Eva from Ariete Hospitality Group.

