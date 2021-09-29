Miami Co parole check leads to 5 arrests

Sep. 28—PERU — Three roommates and two of their visitors are facing charges after a parole compliance check at their residence.

According to an Indiana State Police news release, Earl Wilder, Nichole Wilder and Norman Titus were sharing a residence in the 2900 block of South 300 West when ISP troopers assisted an Indiana State Parole officer with a compliance check on Earl Wilder around 7:35 a.m. Sunday.

During the check, troopers found suspected methamphetamine, MDMA, multiple syringes, heroin, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, the release stated. Officers also found a man — later identified as 48-year-old John Marks, of Logansport — hiding in a closet in the home.

Earl Wilder, 53; Nichole Wilder, 35; Titus, 52; and another visitor to the home — 44-year-old Phillip Lopez, of rural Kokomo — were all booked at the Miami County Jail. The Wilders, Lopez and Titus all face charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a syringe and possession of heroin.

The Wilders were also both charged with maintaining a common nuisance, while Lopez was charged with visiting a common nuisance, the release said.

Marks — who troopers say was also visiting the residence at the time of the check — was arrested on three Cass County warrants for failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, false informing and operating a vehicle without ever being licensed.