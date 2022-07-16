Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying breaking and entering suspects

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying breaking and entering suspects.

During the early morning hours on Tuesday, suspects forcibly entered an automotive repair business on N. County Road 25A in Concord Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

>> Area humane society takes in 12 beagles from 4,000 rescued from Virginia facility

Some of the items stolen included a smaller A.T.M. machine and a 2008 silver Honda Pilot S.U.V. bearing Ohio registration JSN8915.

The sheriff’s office release still photos from security video of the suspects.

Anyone who has information or knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Steve Hickey at 937-440-3987.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website.

NEWS RELEASE DETECTIVES SEEKING IDENTIFY OF BREAKING & ENTERING SUSPECTS During the early morning hours on Tuesday,... Posted by Miami County Sheriff's Office Troy, Ohio on Friday, July 15, 2022















