Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

8
ERIC OLSON
·3 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals.

It's only fair, he said, since no school has had the values of its athletes' deals publicized more than Miami.

“I think everybody should be transparent,” he said at a news conference Saturday ahead of his team’s NCAA Tournament Midwest Region final aganst Texas. “Why is it hidden behind the curtain? Why? You can go on a website and check out anybody’s salary in the NBA.

“There are a lot of schools that do the same thing we do. We just don’t know about it because it’s not public knowledge. Why not? Why are we afraid of sharing that information?”

Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when, and if, they bring clarity and uniformity to NIL rules.

Nijel Pack's two-year, $800,000 contract with Miami booster John Ruiz is the most publicized NIL deal since the NCAA began allowing college athletes to make money off their popularity. ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong’s $100,000 deal with Ruiz also became public knowledge.

Though the terms of twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s deals have not been publicized, the two reportedly have made millions of dollars during their time playing women's basketball at Fresno State and now Miami.

Larrañaga said television networks, shoe companies, universities, athletic directors and coaches make lots of money off college sports and that the athletes deserve a cut.

“I hope they get as many great deals as they can because I think eventually they have to learn how to handle money,” he said. “So at their young age, if they learn it, maybe they’ll find out. I don’t know how many of these guys are spending every cent they get, but I know a lot of NBA guys did that and ended up bankrupt. I think that’s a learning experience. That’s why you’re in college anyway.”

There have been concerns raised that publicizing the amount of money athletes make could cause jealousy and splinter locker rooms.

Larrañaga said NIL hasn't changed the dynamic, as far as he's concerned.

“These guys have to get along on the court and off the court,” he said. “If you can’t handle that as a coach, you probably couldn’t handle it when a guy was complaining about playing time or ‘I didn’t get enough shots.’”

Wong disputed a report last year that, upon learning of Pack's deal, he threatened through his agent to transfer if his NIL deal wasn't beefed up.

Larrañaga said he's seen no problems between the two.

“They hit it off day one,” he said. “Why? Because they love playing basketball."

Jordan Miller vouched for his coach, especially when it comes to Pack's deal.

“At the end of the day, he’s our teammate, and everybody’s happy for him,” Miller said.

Larrañaga said he couldn't speculate on whether athletes would be paid as employees of universities some day.

For now, the most important thing is to set firm guidelines for NIL and to make sure athletes are educated about how to manage their money.

“Guys like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and LeBron (James), they make life-changing money, life-altering money,” Larrañaga said. “These young kids, they might not get that chance beyond this. So they need an education about it.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Hurricanes keep ACC alive in NCAA Tournament

    The Miami Hurricanes are still dancing into the Elite Eight after upsetting Houston.

  • New violent clashes rock France in water protest

    French police again clashed with protesters Saturday as campaigners sought to stop the construction of reservoirs in the southwest, the latest in a series of violent standoffs as social tensions erupt nationwide.The violent scenes in Sainte-Soline in western France came after days of violent protests nationwide over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform that prompted the cancellation of a visit by King Charles III of the UK.The protest movement against the pension reform have turned into the biggest domestic crisis of Macron's second mandate, with daily clashes in the streets of Paris and other cities between police and protesters.Several protesters and members of security forces were wounded in the clashes around Saite-Soline as campaigners sought to stop the construction of reservoirs for the agricultural industry, according to the authorities.&nbsp;A long procession set off late morning, comprising at least 6,000 people according to local authorities and around 25,000 according to the organisers.More than 3,000 members of the security forces were deployed, with "at least 1,000" potentially violent activists, including some from Italy, present, officials said.Around the construction site, defended by the police, violent clashes quickly broke out between the security forces and radical militants, AFP correspondents said.- 'Simultaneously stand up' -Multiple projectiles and improvised explosives were thrown by protesters, with police responding with tear gas and water cannon.Two protesters were seriously wounded, including one who was hospitalised with a brain injury, the authorities said.Sixteen members of the security forces were wounded, six of whom were hospitalised regionally and one of whose injuries were so serious he was evacuated by helicopter."While the country is rising up to defend pensions, we will simultaneously stand up to defend water," said the organisers gathering under the banner of "Bassines non merci" ("No to reservoirs, thank you").Eleven people were detained after police seized cold weapons, including petanque balls and meat knives, as well as explosives.While not directly related to the anti-pensions reform campaign, the clashes over the water reservoir construction have added to tensions in an increasingly challenging situation for the government.The cancellation of Charles' state visit -- which was to be his very first abroad as monarch -- was a major embarrassment for Macron and acknowledgement of the seriousness of the situation.After the worst clashes yet of the three-month movement on Thursday night, protest activity has been less intense in the last 24 hours.But the government is bracing for another torrid day on Tuesday when unions are due to hold another day of strikes and protests.This would have been the second full day of Charles' visit, which now must find a new date in his packed calendar. Instead, Germany will be his first foreign destination as monarch.The scenes in France have sparked astonishment abroad. "Chaos reigns in France," said the Times of London above a picture of rubbish piling up. "Macron surrenders to the mob," said the mass-circulation Daily Mail over the cancellation of the king's visit.- 'I will not give up' -Uproar over legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was enflamed when Macron exercised a controversial executive power to push the plan through parliament without a vote last week.The streets of the capital have also been strewn with rubbish because of a strike by waste collectors.But there has also been controversy over the tactics used by the French security forces to disperse the protests.The Council of Europe -- the continent's leading human rights watchdog -- warned that sporadic acts of violence "cannot justify excessive use of force by agents of the state" or "deprive peaceful protesters of their right to freedom of assembly".Macron has defiantly refused to offer concessions, saying in a televised interview Wednesday that the changes needed to "come into force by the end of the year".The Le Monde daily said Macron's "inflexibility" was now worrying even "his own troops" among the ruling party.It remains unclear how the government will defuse the crisis, four years after the "Yellow Vest" demonstrations rocked the country, with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne under particular pressure."I will not give up seeking to convince," Borne told a conference on Saturday.&nbsp;"I will not give up on building compromises. I will not give up on acting. I am here to find agreements and carry out the transformations necessary for our country and for the French."bur-sjw/giv

  • Miami ends Texas’ NCAA Tournament run, wins 87-81

    A lackadaisical effort ends a terrific season for Texas basketball.

  • Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four

    On the eve of Miami playing for a place in its first Final Four, the quiet conversation floating through the team hotel did not revolve around all that the Hurricanes had accomplished this season. “That loss sat with me for a really long time,” the Hurricanes' Jordan Miller said. Miller responded with a perfect performance against second-seeded Texas in the Midwest Region final Sunday.

  • Miami Hurricanes headed to first Final Four in school history after comeback win over Texas

    Miami rallied from 13 points down to beat the second-seeded Texas Longhorns.

  • American actor Djimon Hounsou slams Hollywood for feeling 'tremendously cheated' by industry

    58-year-old Beninese-American actor Djimon Hounsou revealed he's felt overlooked by the Hollywood industry and was "struggling" to make a dollar.

  • March Madness: Florida Atlantic's Final Four run is surprising, but don't call the Owls a Cinderella

    FAU’s improbable run continued on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, with a 79-76 win over No. 3 Kansas State in the Elite Eight.

  • One Survivor 44 Player Is Convinced Carolyn Doesn’t Like Her: ‘I’m Just Not Her Type Of Gal’

    Not every player on Survivor 44 bonded with Carolyn.

  • Another multiday severe weather threat looms for Plains, South and Midwest

    A multiday severe weather threat is again expected across parts of the Plains, South and Midwest on Thursday and Friday as a storm system sweeps across most of the country in the week ahead.

  • Why do Kansas State fans, jerseys say EMAW? What to know about the Wildcats’ rallying cry

    The K-State fan slogan is taking over as the Wildcats make their way through March Madness.

  • UP becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews

    Union Pacific has become the second major freight railroad in the past week to back away from the industry's longstanding push to cut train crews down to one person as lawmakers and regulators increasingly focus on rail safety following last month's fiery derailment in Ohio. The Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that forced the evacuation of roughly half the town of East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border after officials released and burned toxic chemicals is what sparked the renewed interest in railroad safety. A bipartisan bill that's gaining support in Congress would require railroads to maintain two-person crews and make several other changes designed to reduce the chances of future derailments.

  • Gonzaga big man Drew Timme one win from earning rightful reputation as all-time great

    Drew Timme may be one win short of getting the kind of recognition that Gonzaga coach Mark Few believes he deserves. He'll get his chance Saturday.

  • Mourners gather for American killed by cartel on Mexico trip

    Over 100 people gathered Saturday to remember Shaeed Woodard at the first funeral service for the two people killed in the attack in the border town of Matamoros. The sendoff came at the end of a month that should have featured birthday celebrations for the man slain just days before he turned 34 during a tightknit group's road trip to help Woodard's cousin get cosmetic surgery. The 6,000-person town was thrust into the international spotlight in early March when Woodard and three friends with ties to the area were attacked over 1,400 miles away.

  • Canes savor Final Four berth in KC after getting KO’d by KU in last year’s Elite Eight

    The Hurricanes used last year’s NCAA Tournament exit for motivation on Sunday against the Texas Longhorns at T-Mobile Center.

  • Knicks Injury Tracker: Jalen Brunson questionable for Monday's game against Rockets

    The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Knicks players.

  • Terry emotional as Texas' run ends; his job status uncertain

    Rodney Terry teared up and his voice cracked to the point he could barely talk as he professed his love for the team he took over less than one month into the season and coached to the cusp of the Final Four. Terry paused, trying to continue while Marcus Carr patted him on the shoulder. “It was never about me,” Terry said.

  • Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season Takes One Giant Leap Into the Future

    Well, OK, then! Fear the Walking Dead isn’t [bleeping] around as AMC’s first Walking Dead spinoff heads into its eighth and final season, which kicks off on Sunday, May 14, at 9/8c. The series’ last arc, which features recently returned OG Kim Dickens as the “late” Madison, is set to flash-forward seven (!) years. In […]

  • This beloved Kansas lake was named one of the top spring fishing spots in the country

    It’s an ideal family-friendly spot for fishers to snag catfish, crappie, walleye and sunfish, a top fishing trip site raves.

  • I'm an SVB employee who lost more than $1 million. Here's the inside story of our struggle to survive.

    As Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, front-line employees struggled to reassure skittish clients, even as their own equity evaporated.

  • Chicago mayoral candidates pull out all the stops to sway undecided voters ahead of election

    Paul Vallas gained a major endorsement Sunday as Brandon Johnson attends an event with Reverend Al Sharpton Sunday.