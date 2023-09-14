Miami Commissioner Díaz de la Portilla arrested on bribery, money laundering charges

Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla has been arrested on a host of corruption charges that include bribery and money laundering, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

On Thursday, agents arrested Díaz de la Portilla and attorney William “Bill” Riley Jr., a lobbyist, who investigators say conspired in a scheme to launder $245,000 in political contributions in exchange for the commissioner’s support on a plan to build a sports complex in the city of Miami.

Investigators found Díaz de la Portilla controlled two political committees that were used to fund personal expenses, according to the FDLE.

Two Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents leave Miami City Hall in Miami, Florida, on Thrusday, Sept. 14, 2023. Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla was arrested on a host of corruption charges that include bribery and money laundering, according to the FDLE.

Díaz de la Portilla is being held on a $72,000 bond, while Riley Jr. is being held on a $46,000 bond.

Díaz de la Portilla claimed innocence in a statement through one of his attorneys Thursday afternoon.

“The commissioner is innocent of the charges filed against him and he looks forward to vindication in the court of law,” said attorney Michael Davis, who is representing the commissioner with attorney Benedict Kuehne.

Kendall Coffey, an attorney representing Reilly, said he hadn’t yet seen the charges but was confident they held not merit.

Díaz de la Portilla was present at a short City Commission meeting Thursday at City Hall, where his staff would not make him available to speak with a reporter. He was later seen leaving through the back door shortly after the meeting ended around midday.

Law enforcement agents with badges arrived at City Hall early Thursday afternoon, entered the building and left about 15 minutes later.

This breaking news story will be updated. Miami Herald staff writer Camellia Burris contributed to this report.

Miami Herald staff writers Jay Weaver and Camellia Burris contributed to this report.