Miami Commissioner Díaz de la Portilla turns himself in to law enforcement, sources say

Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla has turned himself in to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on unspecified charges, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

The commissioner was present at a short City Commission meeting Thursday at City Hall, where his staff would not make him available to speak with a reporter. He was later seen leaving through the back door shortly after the meeting ended around midday.

Law enforcement agents with badges arrived at City Hall early Thursday afternoon, entered the building and left about 15 minutes later.

It is unclear what charges the commissioner faces.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Miami Herald staff writers Jay Weaver and Camellia Burris contributed to this report.