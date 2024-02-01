Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes announces that his cancer is in remission

Months after he was diagnosed with leukemia, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes announced his cancer is in remission.

Reyes, 79, was diagnosed in late September as he was running for a second full term representing District 4. He underwent treatment as he campaigned and tended to city business, keeping his diagnosis private for weeks. He publicly confirmed his illness in early November.

He participated in some commission meetings through video calls. Reyes returned to commission meetings in person within a few months. He easily won reelection with 86% of the vote.

Reyes told the Miami Herald on Thursday that he was grateful to his family, friends and everyone in the community who prayed for his health. He recounted the kindnesses he received throughout his treatment, including food deliveries to his home and letters of support.

“The power of prayer and science helped me,” Reyes said.

The commissioner said his doctor gave him the good news on Wednesday.

“Now, it’s like anything in life. I have to take care of myself,” Reyes said. “Because it could come back. And we’re going prevent it from coming back. But now I can get back to normal life.”

Reyes is a cancer survivor who previously went into remission in 2019. He did not disclose his diagnosis at the time, and he continued attending City Commission meetings as he quietly underwent treatment.