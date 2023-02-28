Here’s what a Miami commissioner’s office looked like after a reported break-in

Miami Police have released two pictures of what part of Commissioner Manolo Reyes’ office looked Monday morning like after a reported break-in.

On Tuesday, police released two photographs of a desk in Reyes’ office that shows drawers left open and framed photographs face down. The desk, which contains keepsakes and pictures, is behind Reyes’ chair and main desk in his office.

On Monday, Reyes told the Miami Herald his main desk had papers strewn about. Police with knowledge of the incident said there was no evidence of a physical break-in through a window or locked door, and that it doesn’t seem anything was stolen.

Police are still investigating. In a statement, the department said that the “unauthorized entry” into Reyes’ office occurred sometime after 4:30 p.m. Friday and before 9 a.m. Monday.

Reyes said he doesn’t think the incident has anything to do with the Monday’s election in District 2 because he was not running and he did not endorse any candidates.