A Miami company involved in 2nd ‘India seeds’ recall. They’re fake and deadly, FDA says

A Miami company became the second Florida company to recall its Nuez de la India products after last week’s FDA warning that they might be deadly fakes.

Wednesday’s recall of Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India seeds and capsules by The OBC Group follows Todoorganic’s recall of its Nuez de la India seeds. The FDA said each looks less like authentic Nuez de la India, also known as candlenut seeds, and more like yellow oleander.

READ MORE: India seeds sold out of Florida via Amazon, Walmart and eBay could be deadly, FDA says

The FDA warning included photo comparisons between the seeds sampled, yellow oleander and actual candlenut seeds.

The FDA shows a comparison between the Nut Diet Max “India seeds” sampled, actual Nuez de la India seeds aka candlenut seeds and yellow oleander seeds.

“The FDA is advising consumers to stop using Nut Diet Max brand (seeds or capsules) or Todorganic Natural brand (seeds) products marketed as Nuez de la India, India nuts, or India seeds because they may contain yellow oleander,” the FDA warning said. “For other Nuez de la India, India nuts, or India seeds products, FDA urges customers to exercise caution because of the similar physical appearance between candlenut seeds (which are non-toxic) and highly toxic yellow oleander seeds.”

Also, the warning said, one Maryland person became hospitalized after eating Nut Diet Max’s Nuez de la India seeds.

“Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal,” the FDA said. “Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.”

What Nuez de la India products did The OBC Group recall?

The OBC Group, which state records say is operated by Oscar Becerra out of Doral, pulled Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India seeds distributed online via Amazon and eBay in a 2-ounce bag. The FDA warning identified the sellers as Miami’s EZ Sale Works/AMP Imports and Doral’s Rapid Diets.

Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India seeds.

Nut Diet Max capsules were distributed in 30-count bottles by Natural Vida of Miami through Walmart and eBay.

Nut Diex Max Nuez de la India capsules

All lot numbers and expiration dates are included.

What should you do now?

Return the seeds or capsules to the place of purchase. If you have questions, you’re supposed to be able to call OBC’s Oscar Becerra at 305-216-1322, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time. But a Miami Herald reporter phone call to that number Thursday got no answer and that Becerra hadn’t set up his voice mailbox.