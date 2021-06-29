Miami condo collapse, Pacific Northwest heat, Wimbledon: 5 things to know Tuesday

Rescue crews continue search for Miami condo collapse survivors

Rescuers continue to search Tuesday for survivors of the condominium that collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The death toll from the collapse rose to 11 after first responders pulled two bodies from the site Monday. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 150 people remain unaccounted for. Officials also said Monday that first responders were still in a search-and-rescue operation. "They're out there with every resource that they need to ensure that they can search this area," Levine Cava said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said crews had identified additional voids in the rubble where residents could be located, but there was no evidence anyone was inside. Jadallah said the decision to transition from search and rescue to recovery cannot be made until crews are confident no one could be alive in any part of the rubble.

After record-breaking heat, Pacific Northwest residents 'to see relief'

After a record-breaking heatwave hit the Pacific Northwest over the past few days, residents will "start to see relief" Tuesday, according to Tyler Kranz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. However, Kranz noted the temperatures will still remain warmer than usual. "This time of year we’re typically in the upper 70s, and we’re clearly quite a bit above that," he said. "But it’s much better than 115.” Over a three-day stretch, temperatures in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle soared to 113 and 106, topping previous all-time highs. Those are suffocating numbers for a region where many residents don’t have air conditioning – in Seattle, less than 50% of homes lack systems. And while a recent survey shows close to 80% of Portland homes have AC, about half of them are window units which provide considerably less relief than a central air system.

Biden hits the road with infrastructure deal, set to speak in Wisconsin

Taking his infrastructure deal on the road, President Joe Biden will look to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday, hoping to boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs. Biden will travel to La Crosse, population 52,000, and tour its public transit center, followed by a speech about the infrastructure package announced last week. The president presented his message to Democratic donors on Monday that the agreement was a way for the United States to assert the principles of democracy and the economic might that can come from dramatic investments in the country’s future. The deal spends $1.2 trillion on mostly traditional infrastructure, including transportation, energy, water and telecommunications systems, among other things, over eight years.

Serena Williams takes the court at Wimbledon

Wimbledon resumes Tuesday with No. 6 seed Serena Williams going up against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round. Williams, who is looking to win her eighth Wimbledon and record-tying 24th major title, is coming off of a surprising loss to Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the French Open earlier this month. The American tennis star is at Wimbledon after announcing she will not compete at the Olympics for the first time since the 2004 Games. She addressed her decision last week, saying there were "a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't feel like going into them today, but maybe another day."

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's first novel is a familiar tale

Acclaimed movie director Quentin Tarantino tackles a new art form Tuesday with the publication of his first novel. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is a novelization of his 2019 Academy Award-winning film of the same name. Publisher HarperCollins promises it will be an "always surprising, sometimes shocking" take on the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor in 1969 Hollywood and Brad Pitt as his stunt double. Tarantino may soon have more time for writing: He has said he will retire from filmmaking after one more movie.

