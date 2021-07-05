Miami condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa continued a march in Florida’s direction Saturday afternoon, with winds that could reach South Florida as early as Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Elsa weakened to tropical storm status Saturday morning, its wind speed falling to 70 mph as it started to rough up Haiti and the Dominican Republic. However, continuing a trend ...
Search-and-rescue efforts for 121 people missing had been suspended in preparation for the controlled demolition but will resume again, officials said on Sunday.Residents in nearby buildings were told they do not need to evacuate but should stay indoors and turn off air conditioning due to dust, the county mayor said.Ahead of the demolition, a crowd gathered along a nearby street to witness the event. Several people stood quietly with candles in vigil for those who were lost and the still missing.The move to demolish the partially collapsed building was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa, North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur Sorey said.As of Sunday afternoon, Elsa was off the coast of Cuba with winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph). After moving across Cuba later on Sunday and Monday, the storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The World Meteorological Organization confirmed this week that temperatures in Antarctica reached a new record high in 2020.By the numbers: The continent reached 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 Celsius) in February of last year, compared to the previous record of 63.5 degrees (17.5 Celsius) recorded in 2015. Both temperatures were recorded at the Argentine Esperanza Research Station. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.WMO also explained that a previously re
As outlandish as the killer heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest was, it fits into a decades-long pattern of uneven summer warming across the United States. The West is getting roasted by hotter summer days while the East Coast is getting swamped by hotter and stickier summer nights, an analysis of decades of U.S. summer weather data by The Associated Press shows. State-by-state average temperature trends from 1990 to 2020 show America’s summer swelter is increasing more in some of the places that just got baked with extreme heat over the past week: California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Colorado.
In the dim light just after dawn, Bill Blubaugh parks his Des Moines Water Works pickup truck, grabs a dipper and a couple plastic bottles and walks down a boat ramp to the Raccoon River, where he scoops up samples from a waterway that cuts through some of the nation’s most intensely farmed land. Each day the utility analyzes what’s in those samples and others from the nearby Des Moines River as it works to deliver drinking water to more than 500,000 people in Iowa’s capital city and its suburbs. Water Works for years has tried to force or cajole farmers upstream to reduce the runoff of fertilizer that leaves the rivers with sky-high nitrate levels but lawsuits and legislative lobbying have failed.
Rescuers continue search for 121 people believed to be trapped under the fallen wing of the Champlain Towers South.
Crews were preparing for the controlled demolition of the remaining portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, on Sunday evening.The latest: Miami-Dade officials told a news conference crews will aim to bring down the building between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The search stopped about 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to
Americans looking to enjoy their summer outside after a pandemic year now have other threats to worry about. The big picture: Experts are warning that ticks are on the rise and poison ivy may be more abundant this year. That means hikers, campers and anyone else excited to get outside after months of pandemic confinement should take extra precautions to avoid both. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Winter and spring seasons across the U.
Federal and state wildlife officials in the Mid-Atlantic are asking people to not feed birds and provide water in bird baths after dozens of reports of mysterious songbird deaths, per NPR. Driving the news: Reports of increased bird deaths started emerging in the Washington, D.C. area in late May. Wildlife agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and Midwest are now receiving similar reports, according to NPR.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar
A hotter planet is drying out Los Angeles and bringing the longtime slur against the city — that it is located in the desert — closer to the truth.
Jill Laidlaw has worked for 37 years at Camp Cavell in Lexington, Michigan, a little spot of paradise on Lake Huron. But she has seen trouble in paradise: climate change. Temperatures in Michigan have risen by 2 to 3 degrees, on average, in the past century, and Laidlaw said she had seen the effects of that warming in many ways, from hotter days and warmer nights to stronger rainstorms, harmful algae blooms in the region's lakes and an explosion of ticks. And increasingly common bans on any kind