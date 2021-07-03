Miami condominium miles from collapsed building evacuated after being deemed ‘unsafe’

A Miami condominium was evacuated Saturday after the submission of a report that concluded the building was “structurally and electrically unsafe.”

The North Miami Beach Building and Zoning Department ordered the closure of the Crestview Towers Condominium, about seven miles north of the Surfside condominium building that collapsed over a week ago, leaving at least 22 dead and 126 missing.

SURFSIDE CHIEF BUILDING OFFICIAL TOLD RESIDENTS COLLAPSED BUILDING WAS SAFE IN 2018 DESPITE WARNING FROM CONSULTANT

Authorities made the decision after the building submitted a recertification report dated Jan. 11 in which the engineer who wrote it concluded that the 156-unit building was unsafe for residents.

“In an abundance of caution, the City ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined,” said North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur Sorey in a news release.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and lives of our residents, and we will not rest until we ensure this building is 100% safe,” he added.

The decision to force the more than 300 residents to evacuate coincided with the fears that Hurricane Elsa could hit Florida, though it weakened to tropical storm status Saturday morning.

In the days after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, authorities ordered a review of all condominium high-rise buildings five stories or higher to determine if they are in compliance with the county and city’s 40-year recertification process.

