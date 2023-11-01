Miami cop arrested on DUI charge found asleep near school with gun on his lap: police

A Miami cop was arrested Tuesday on a DUI charge after a Miami-Dade Schools police officer found him near a school passed out behind the wheel of his personal car with a gun on his lap, authorities say.

Joevanih Sauvagere, 31, was released Tuesday night from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $1,000 bond, Miami-Dade County jail records show. Miami Police Chief Manny Morales is set to speak with the media Wednesday afternoon. Sauvagere’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, as the school day was beginning, people flagged down a nearby Miami-Dade County Public Schools police officer because they had seen a silver vehicle at Northwest Sixth Avenue and 62nd Street — about a block away from Edison Senior High School in Liberty City — with the driver “passed out,” according to Sauvagere’s arrest report. The school officer parked his patrol vehicle in front of Sauvagere’s Infiniti Q50A and saw him unconscious behind the wheel.

The officer banged on the Infiniti’s window as loud music was coming from the inside, Miami police said. Then the officer told Sauvagere to put his car in park, but instead he put the vehicle in reverse and moved about two feet before stopping and placing it in park.

As a Miami police lieutenant arrived, both officers spotted a gun on Sauvagere’s lap and pointed their guns at him, police said. Because he was “nodding in and out,” the Miami lieutenant grabbed the gun. After more officers arrived, the school officer got Sauvagere out of the car and detained him. The arrest was first reported by WSVN 7 News.

When another Miami officer arrived, Sauvagere was already in the back seat of a police car.

“I immediately smelled a very strong door of alcoholic beverage emitted from his breath,” the Miami officer said in the arrest report. “We had bloodshot, watery eyes and his eyelids were droopy.”

The Miami police officer said Sauvagere refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test and that a fire rescue unit was called after the suspect said he didn’t feel well.