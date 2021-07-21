Miami cop cited by oversight board over bust of local rapper for posting fliers in Wynwood

Charles Rabin
·4 min read

Almost a year-and-a-half after a local musician was arrested for placing fliers of an upcoming concert on a Wynwood storefront, a civilian oversight board has recommended disciplining the officer for his some of his actions during the encounter.

Miami police officer Pedro Nava ran into musician GiovanniEx, a Miami resident whose real name is Landon Kinchelow, as he was using adhesive tape to attach fliers to a storefront at Northwest 28th Street and First Avenue back in February 2020. What began as a simple inquiry, escalated quickly when Nava asked Kinchelow what he was doing and demanded identification, before arresting the artist.

The interaction between Kinchelow, Nava, other officers and the public was captured on the rapper’s girlfriend’s cellphone camera and on a body camera worn by the officer. At one point a confused Kinchelow questioned Nava’s motive, asking if the officer had detained him because of the color of his “melanin.”

Soon after, Nava forcefully spun Kinchelow around, handcuffed him and placed the musician in the back of a patrol vehicle. By then, several people had gathered on the sidewalk, including a woman who said she worked in the store and that the owner was okay with Kinchelow posting fliers.

During one exchange, Nava, with his right hand on Kinchelow’s chest and a pair of handcuffs dangling from the same hand, told the rapper, “You’re about to be detained.”

“For?” asked Kinchelow. “Vandalism,” said the officer. Kinchelow responds, saying, “Stop that. Stop that, bro. Don’t put your hands on me.” Said Nava: “It’s going to go really bad if you don’t turn around.

Kinchelow was eventually charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence. The criminal mischief charge was later dropped and the officer was cleared of any wrongdoing by an earlier Internal Affairs probe. But Kinchelow later filed a complaint with Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel, a board tasked with overseeing police interactions with the public. Among the complaints: Kinchelow said Nava used excessive force simply by making an unwarranted arrest.

CIP member said they hadn’t gathered enough facts to cite Nava with excessive force but did determine that the officer used improper procedure by citing Kinchelow with criminal mischief and for not turning on the microphone on his body worn camera during the hour that it took to book Kinchelow into jail.

Kinchelow’s attorney Harris Gilbert said his client has a court date next week for the remaining charge, which he hopes will be dropped as well. He said Kinchelow seemed to be acting peacefully when Nava approached and the confrontation escalated.

“It doesn’t make much sense to me,” he said.

On Kinchelow’s arrest form, Nava wrote that the rapper was being charged with criminal mischief because he had caused damage in excess of $100 to the storefront. That clearly wasn’t the case, members decided, as there was no visual damage and no complaint from the store owner. The board did agree with the detainment of Kinchelow, who walked away from the officer and gave a false name during questioning.

“There is no criminal mischief here,” said board member Joey McCall.

CIP findings are simply recommendations to the chief of police. Typically, they don’t carry much weight when it comes to disciplining officers because they come after the completion of an Internal Affairs probe. Historically, the police union and its membership have had a fractured relationship with the civilian board, which was formed to much fanfare in 2002 by voter referendum.

But the board’s findings on Tuesday may have carried a little more weight than usual because of the presence of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who was there to introduce himself to the group who and listened in on the proceedings.

“If there is no damage, there is no damage,” said the chief. “We’re not doing that officer any favors if we’re not calling him on that. It’s not criminal mischief if it doesn’t meet the criteria.”

Acevedo — who in one of his first moves as chief took control of Internal Affairs — said Wednesday he intends to take another look at the arrest and that investigators will, too.

“I will handpick folks to look at that case,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Ally Barrack in Jail on Illegal-Lobbying Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack Jr., the founder of Colony Capital Inc. and a former top fund-raiser for Donald Trump, was arrested on charges of illegally lobbying for a foreign government, an allegation prosecutors have successfully brought against several other Trump associates.Barrack, 74, was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. Two other men were also charged in the alleged scheme, in an indictment unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.The three engaged in unl

  • US formally accuses China of hacking Microsoft

    Beijing blamed for ‘malicious cyberactivity’, say officials

  • Funeral held for bystander killed in police pursuit crash

    Friends and family gathered at a Minneapolis church to honor the life of a man killed when a police squad car struck his vehicle while the officer was chasing a robbery suspect. A funeral for Leneal Frazier, 40, took place Monday at Shiloh Temple. The service was attended by relatives of George Floyd, the Black man killed last year by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

  • Netflix Will Include Games as Part of Monthly Sub

    Netflix will include its videogames as part of its customers’ monthly subscription with an initial focus on mobile games, the company said in its quarterly letter to investors. “We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series,” the investors letter said. “Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobil

  • U.K. man arrested for July 2020 Twitter hack of Joe Biden, others

    Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested in Estepona, Spain, after U.S. authorities charged him with hacking into more than 130 Twitter accounts.

  • Suspect identified in shooting death of grandmother at stop sign, NC sheriff says

    The 72-year-old woman was shot while she was out running errands, police say.

  • Rochester mayor, husband, plead not guilty to gun charges

    Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from a police raid that allegedly turned up a rifle and pistol, and her 10-year-old daughter alone, in the home she shares with her husband. A grand jury indicted Warren and her husband Timothy Granison last week on a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and having unsecured guns in a home. Warren's attorney, Joseph Damelio, said the mayor didn't know about the guns and that he was eager to review the prosecution's evidence.

  • Labour's cash crisis: 'We don’t have any money'

    The Labour Party plans to cut up to a quarter of its staff after finding itself in a dire financial situation brought on by a mass exodus of members and a slew of anti-Semitism cases. David Evans, Labour’s general secretary, met with its ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday to present the outcome of his major structural review of the party, including a recommendation that up to 90 people are made redundant. Labour has apologised to its staff but says that the cuts are required to

  • Los Angeles police officer arrested for allegedly filing a false police report

    Discrepancies were found between written report and body-worn video footage

  • A woman ditched her clothes and went skinny-dipping. It wasn’t her pool, Florida cops say

    Pro tip: While most people in Florida love cooling off in a pool, it’s better to swim in a place where you have permission.

  • EXCLUSIVE: SF family held at gunpoint during home robbery

    The man says he was washing his car when the armed men approached. They then put him, his wife and two daughters in the bathroom, where they held them at gunpoint while robbing the home.

  • Jeff Bezos will spend just 3 minutes in space, with no pilot or spacesuit. His flight will be unlike any before it.

    The New Shepard spacecraft carrying Jeff Bezos won't reach Earth's orbit, and there won't be anybody flying it.

  • Explosion levels home in suburban Dallas

    Six people were injured when an explosion Monday destroyed a home in the Dallas suburb of Plano. Neighboring homes also suffered major damage. (July 20)

  • Teen driver tries to ‘go airborne’ in Hickory Hills, killing four teenage passengers after car splits in half

    Four out of the six individuals in the car died in the crash

  • NXIVM mastermind Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.4 million restitution to victims, including removal of brandings

    Court rules that the Nxivm leader will pay $3.4 million to 21 victims, including allocating funds to help the women remove Raniere's initials that were burned into their skin.

  • Raleigh man who tried to light police car on fire during protest will go to prison

    He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

  • UK irks EU with call to change post-Brexit trade rules

    The British government said Wednesday that post-Brexit trade rules it negotiated with the European Union “cannot go on” and need a major rewrite, straining already tense U.K.-EU relations. The government said Britain would be justified in unilaterally suspending the legally binding Brexit agreement but had decided not to do so just yet. Since the U.K. left the EU's economic embrace at the end of 2020, relations have soured over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc.

  • Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor Calls Megyn Kelly a 'Bully' Over Naomi Osaka Comments

    "This woman did nothing wrong," M.J. Day told PEOPLE Every Day on Tuesday, defending Naomi Osaka

  • German Cabinet approves some $472 million in first flood aid

    Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a roughly 400 million-euro ($472 million) package of immediate aid for victims of last week's floods and vowed to get started quickly on rebuilding the devastated areas — a task whose cost isn't yet clear but is expected to run well into the billions. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the package, financed half by the federal government and half by Germany's state governments, to help people deal with the immediate aftermath of the flooding will end up being bigger if more money is needed. Authorities in the two affected states are responsible for details of who receives how much and how, but Scholz said they have indicated that there will no means-testing and it will be “a very unbureaucratic process.”

  • Olympics-Soccer-Sweden's women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A pair of goals from Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius spelled catastrophe for the United States on Wednesday, as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their Tokyo 2020 debut. Fifth-ranked Sweden put the pressure on almost immediately with three shots in the first eight minutes, as the four-time Olympic gold medalists showed little sign of the stellar, 44-game unbeaten run they had enjoyed since 2019. Forward Stina Blackstenius converted in the 25th minute, rocketing a header past U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher with an assist from Sofia Jakobsson.