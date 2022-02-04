Miami cop injured trying to stop wanted robber. Suspect got away, still on the loose

A Miami police officer was hospitalized Friday after trying to stop a man wanted for a Thursday robbery involving a machete.

Around 11 a.m., the officer was investigating a call about the wanted suspect, Victor Fernandez, in the area of West Flagler Street and 41st Avenue, Miami police said.

According to police, Fernandez, 33, attacked the officer as he tried to arrest him, which ended with the officer sustaining a head injury. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Police say he was last seen driving a white 2018 4-door Honda Accord with license plate number ESJP69. The car has dark tints and a broken driver’s side headlight.

He is suspected of being involved in an armed robbery Thursday morning in the area of Northeast Third Court and 55th Terrace. Police say he took a man’s cash while Fernandez was armed with a machete. The victim wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477, visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.