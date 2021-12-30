Miami Correctional inmate assaulted at prison

Dec. 30—BUNKER HILL — Another inmate was assaulted at Miami Correctional Facility on Wednesday, marking the most recent violent incident there this year.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Correction said the incident is under investigation but didn't release any more details.

The initial police callout was reported as a male with multiple stab wounds.

The investigation comes after three other attacks were reported at the prison in the past five months.

In November, an inmate died from loss of blood after he was found severely injured with multiple stab wounds. A forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Leo Cullen, 43, ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

In September, Matthew Koch, 42, was found dead inside his cell. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple sharp-force trauma wounds.

On Aug. 8, three staff members were assaulted by inmates and received injuries at the prison.

Another assault was reported in March, when video footage showed a corrections officer speaking to offender Levi Greenup, who reached through the broken window of his cell and stabbed the officer with a handmade shank, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.