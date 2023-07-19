Miami cosmetic recovery house shut down, cops say. It was connected to deadly doctors

Two Texas residents were caught red handed running an illegal post-cosmetic surgery recovery facility out of a Miami-Dade home, authorities said. The owners are also facing fraud and hazardous waste dumping charges.

The business has been running for years — and connected to multiple South Florida cosmetic surgeons with deadly pasts, its social media sites reveal.

Destiny Wilson, 33, and Montreal Lee, 34, are facing 13 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one count of littering, one count of hazardous waste violation, one count for nuisances injurious to health and one count of failing to track biomedical waste.

Wilson is also facing a charge of organized fraud. As of Tuesday, the pair were out of jail, records show.

Wilson and Lee own and operate iMermaids Recovery House, which ran as a one-stop shop for customers who just had or were about to get cosmetic surgery done, the business’ social media page and website show.

The recovery house would offer these recently-operated on patients transportation to and from their surgery appointments, bathing, dressing eating, medication and more, a Miami-Dade police arrest report read.

On March 1, police executed a search warrant on the home, in the 5780 block of SW 89th Ave. near Kendall, that Wilson and Lee were using for the business, the report read.

The 2,072-sq. ft. house with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms has been owned by Jose Salerno and Adelys Marquez De Salerno since they bought it for $840,000 June 21, 2022, records show.

Detectives found five patients inside and an employee, police said. The patients confirmed to police that the house was being used as a post-operative recovery house. Collectively, they stayed at the home for 13 nights.

Wilson nor Lee have a license to operate such a facility in Florida, police said.

The duo were arrested in west Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Shady connections?

iMermaids Recovery House social media page shows it has been operating since at least 2017.

Several dozen patients are seen, some with faces covered, in Instagram posts showing off their recent Brazilian Butt Lift surgeries. Videos showed these patients, some in hospital gowns and others in regular clothing, twerking for the camera.

These videos generally have several thousand views.

iMermaid Recovery House Instagram Instagram

Apart from standard marketing of the business, posts describing services provided and recent customers “rave” reviews, iMermaids also would promote certain cosmetic surgeons.

James McAdoo, a still practicing doctor, was one person promoted. In 2016, a patient of his, 29-year-old Heather Meadow, died during a Brazilian Butt Lift he was performing.

The Florida Board of Medicine approved a reprimand — $10,000 administrative fine and dunned McAdoo $10,406 in case reimbursement costs.

Another patient claimed McAdoo botched a 2015 liposuction surgery and sued him in Miami-Dade civil court, but they died in 2022 while the suit was pending.

Osakatukei Omulepu, another surgeon promoted by iMermaids, had his medical license revoked after one of his patients died during a liposuction and fat transfer procedure in 2017.

iMermaid Recovery House Instagram Instagram

Illegally dumping human waste, too?

Wilson and Lee aren’t just facing charges for operating the fugazi recovery house. Police say the duo were illicitly dumping human medical waste.

The large green trash and blue recycle bins that accompany nearly all Miami-Dade homes is where the duo decided to throw away the hazardous waste.

These bins are not supposed to be used for large amounts of contaminated plastics and cloth, which included adult diapers, bandages, gloves, medical absorbent pads, medical gowns and bed pads, police said.

The objects were saturated in human feces, blood and urine, police said.

Wilson is also facing the fraud charge after getting a lease agreement for a home by showing fake documentation that she was earning money from military leave, police said.