Miami County Jail inmate's death under investigation

Jul. 15—A Miami County Jail inmate died Friday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

The inmate was identified as Jason D. Ray, 47, of West Milton. Corrections officers found him unresponsive at 7:47 a.m. during a routine cell check, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak stated in a release.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures and Troy medics took Ray to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"There was no indication of foul play. A medical event is suspected to have occurred," Duchak said.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, and an autopsy was to be performed at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Ray was booked into the jail Thursday for a narcotics arrest warrant. He was assigned to a single occupancy cell and had interacted with corrections officers earlier Friday morning, Duchak said.