Miami County man arrested after hourslong standoff

Jul. 14—A Miami County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a nearly two-and-a-half-hour standoff with police.

According to an Indiana State Police media release, Jason Fites, 45, of rural Macy, was booked at the Miami County Jail on several charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, dealing heroin, dealing methamphetamine, pointing a loaded firearm, violent felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a syringe. He is being held without bond.

The release states the pursuit started with officers from the Cass County Drug Task Force conducting surveillance at a Peru hotel. They were searching for Fites, who was wanted on a Tippecanoe County warrant for probation violation from a Class A felony charge from 2012.

According to the release, officers saw Fites leave the hotel in a GMC Sierra pickup truck. ISP was requested to help stop the truck.

At around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, ISP Trooper Jon Cole attempted to stop Fites east of U.S. 31 on Miami County Road 400 North, the release said. Troopers say Fites initially stopped before leading them on a 15-minute pursuit, where he had allegedly fired a gunshot on Indiana 19 near Miami County Road 700 North.

The release said the shot was fired toward a Miami County Sheriff's deputy who was putting stop sticks in the road. The officer was not injured, the release said.

Police say the pursuit ended when Fites stopped the truck on Miami County Road 1100 North and ran into his residence at 1311 East. Troopers say Fites refused to come out of the residence, where his elderly father and a female caretaker were also inside.

Both Fites' father and the caretaker were eventually able to exit the residence and were taken to a safe place by police officers, the release said.

ISP negotiators were able to make contact with Fites via cell phone inside the home. Negotiations lasted approximately two and a half hours, until Fites surrendered as ISP Special Weapons and Tactics Team members were breaching the front door to his residence.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of Fites' home and truck, officers allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin, a syringe, three handguns, ammunition and $5,800 in cash.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Miami County Sheriff's Office, the Peru Police Department and the Miami County Prosecutor's Office.