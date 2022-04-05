Miami County man sentenced to 18 years in federal child porn case

Apr. 5—A 61-year-old photographer with a history of sex offenses was sentenced Monday to 18 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, including images of young children he photoshopped to be sexually explicit.

Henry Douglas Hitchcock, of Covington, also was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 15 years of supervised released following his imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty in January to possessing child pornography and had at least 220,000 images and videos of child pornography, which he had collected over a 20-year span, according to court documents.

He also morphed images of pre-pubescent children to make the children appear nude, documents show.

Hitchcock was convicted of local child exploitation crimes in 1998 and 2002.

"Hitchcock has repeatedly demonstrated that nothing short of this significant term of incarceration will stop him from continuing to sexually exploit children," said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. "This office is dedicated to protecting children — the most vulnerable victims in our communities."