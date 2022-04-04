Miami County man sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of child pornography

A Miami County man with a history of sex offenses was sentenced in federal court on Monday for possessing child pornography, including images of young children he photoshopped to be sexually explicit.

Henry Douglas Hitchcock, 61, of Covington was sentenced to 18 years in prison along with 15 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

>> Convicted felon arrested after shooting reported in Catalpa Drive apartment

Hitchcock was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in January 2022 to possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Hitchcock possessed at least 220,000 images and videos depicting child pornography, which he had collected over a span of 20 years. He also morphed images of pre-pubescent children to make the children appear nude.

Hitchcock was convicted of local child exploitation crimes in 1998 and 2002.

“Hitchcock has repeatedly demonstrated that nothing short of this significant term of incarceration will stop him from continuing to sexually exploit children,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “This office is dedicated to protecting children – the most vulnerable victims in our communities.”















