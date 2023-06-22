Miami County Sheriff’s deputies identify suspects related to theft

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the suspects related to a recent theft in Bethel Township.

The sheriff’s office wrote on its social media page the two suspects have been identified.

“Thanks to all of the tips, the suspects have been identified and deputies are following up to ensure the appropriate charges are filed,” it wrote on its Facebook page. “Thanks again for all of the assistance!”

News Center 7 previously reported the sheriff’s office was asking for the public’s help in identifying the two subjects following the theft of money and other items that occurred on Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

Images describe one of the male suspects with brown hair, glasses, and wearing a gray shirt while the other male subject has a gray beard with an artificial left leg, wearing a red shirt and blue shorts with no hair.

Photo credit to Miami County Sheriff's Office

