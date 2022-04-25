Miami County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying a catalytic converter theft suspect

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a catalytic converter theft suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Concord Township church had a catalytic converter cut from a bus last week.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect vehicle in the church parking lot, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Pontiac Torrent, which deputies say is not a very common model vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Wes Kilby at 937-440-6085 EXT. 5308.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website.

