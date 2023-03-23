Miami County traffic stop leads to fentanyl discovery

Mar. 22—Three men were arrested in a Miami County traffic stop Friday night, March 17, that resulted in the discovery of 103 grams of pills thought to contain fentanyl.

At approximately 8:12 p.m., a black 2021 Dodge Charger was pulled over for not having its taillights on as it traveled northbound on US 31 near SR 16, according to an Indiana State Police press release. While speaking with the driver, a state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search led to the discovery of the pills and a marijuana vape pen.

The vehicle's driver, Devin Jones, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.

Two passengers, Jadore Overton, 21, of Indianapolis, and Darious Watson, 24, of Indianapolis, were also arrested.

Overton was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and on a Kentucky warrant. Watson was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.

All three were transported to the Miami County Jail.