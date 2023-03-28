Miami County woman shot to death ID'd; Man charged with murder

Mar. 28—A 58-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge after a woman was found dead the night before inside a Miami County house.

Bail was set at $1 million for Brian E. Mason in Miami County Municipal Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mason went to the Miamisburg Police Department about 25 miles to the south following the shooting in the 11000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road in Union Twp.

"Mr. Mason walked up to a uniformed Miamisburg officer in the Miamisburg PD cruiser lot and made statements about the incident in Miami County," Miamisburg police Lt. Will Ring said.

Miamisburg police contacted the Miami County Sheriff's Office to check on the woman, and Ring said they detained Mason until deputies could take custody of him.

Deputies who responded forced entry into the house because no one answered the door and they could see blood through a window.

"An adult female was found deceased in the residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound," Sheriff Dave Duchak stated in a release.

The woman was identified as 57-year-old Michelle L. Elliott, who lived at the Montgomery County Line Road home. An autopsy was to be performed at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

It is not clear what the connection was between Mason and Elliott.

Mason is next due in court April 4.