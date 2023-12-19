Miami-Dade airplane mechanic’s murder may be over $315K partner owed him, FBI says

Newly unsealed FBI documents reveal the motive for the murder of a Miami-Dade aircraft mechanic was likely over more than $300,000 his partner in a fireworks business owed him.

Suren Seetal, 36, went missing Nov. 2 after leaving work at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, and police found his partially decomposed body with a gunshot wound to the head in a wooded area off Snake Road in the Big Cypress Seminole tribe reservation in Broward County Nov. 21.

A federal grand jury Monday indicted three Broward County men, Avin Seetaram, 24 — who the FBI says also goes by the name ‘Smalls” — Somjeet Christopher Singh, 29, and 18-year old Gavin Hunter, on murder and kidnapping charges connected with Setal’s death.

An FBI probable cause affidavit filed Nov. 22 that was unsealed in court Tuesday states evidence agents found indicates Singh owed Seetal $315,000, and Seetal’s girlfriend told police he had recently been trying to collect the debt.

Seetal, Singh and Seetaram were all partners in a side business that bought and sold fireworks, according to the affidavit.

The FBI says Seetal was lured to his death at a Miramar warehouse where Singh’s heating and air conditioning business is located. He drove their from the airport after receiving a text message from Seetaram that included a photograph of a key inside a drawer, according to the affidavit.

Once he arrived, the grand jury indictment states Hunter was waiting for him with a gun and shot him. When police found his body at the reservation, there was a cut plastic zip tie nearby, the FBI said in its affidavit.

According to the grand jury indictment, Singh gave Seetaram $5,000 to pay Hunter to pull the trigger on Seetal. Seetaram had owed Singh $10,000, a debt that was forgiven after the murder, the indictment states.

The aftermath

Using cell phone records and Sunpass toll information, the FBI states the following happened after Seetal was killed.:

A tow truck driver removed Seetal’s car away from the warehouse around 2:15 a.m., Nov. 3.

Seetaram and Signh drove to a Home Depot later that day and bought a 96-gallon yard waste cart for $124 in cash.

Seetaram then drove back to the warehouse before driving west on Alligator Alley to where police found Seetal’s body.

When FBI agents interviewed Seetaram, he first told them he was home sick all day Nov. 2, before changing his story that he was on a job for the HVAC business with Hunter, who also works for Singh, according to the affidavit.

He eventually told agents that he and Singh lured Seetal to the warehouse to kill him because he owned Singh a large amount of money, according to the affidavit.

Singh told the FBI that he hadn’t seen Seetal since before Halloween when they were together at a party in Orlando, the affidavit states.

It wasn’t until agents read a notebook kept by Seetal on Nov. 21 regarding the fireworks business that they discovered that the motive may have been over debts he was owed. The notebook stated that Singh owed Seetal $315,000.

According to Seetal’s LinkedIn page, he was a aircraft mechanic working at both Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

His family had been offering a $25,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Seetaram, Singh and Hunter are charged with murder for hire conspiracy, murder for hire, kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

Seetaram is scheduled to appear before a judge to answer for the charges Dec. 28. Hunter’s first appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2, and Singh’s Jan. 3.

If convicted, they each face a mandatory sentence of either life in prison or the death penalty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Lawyers for Seetaram and Singh did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their clients’ arrest and indictment. Information about Hunter’s legal representation was not immediately available.