Miami-Dade bank evacuated because of a robbery suspect. But not a bank robbery suspect

A TD Bank branch in West Miami-Dade was evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a robbery suspect, police said. But not a bank robbery suspect.

Miami-Dade police said their robbery units were in the area Wednesday investigating the Tuesday robbery of a man who said after he left the bank at 9201 W. Flagler St, he went to another business nearby and was robbed when he got back to his car.

“Once he was back inside his vehicle, the two subjects approached him, pointed the gun at him and racked the firearm twice, demanding the bag of money that the victim had” Miami-Dade police Det. Angel Rodriguez said. “The victim was not injured and fled the scene before our officers could arrive.”

The black Chrysler that might have been involved in that robbery was spotted at the bank Wednesday. Police detained two people, but a third person — who was in the bank branch — barricaded himself in the restroom around 12:40 p.m.

Police say they evacuated the bank to deal with the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.