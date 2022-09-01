Miami-Dade commissioner charged in corruption case

Associated Press
·2 min read

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations.

Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail Tuesday and has already pledged to fight the charges. He is likely to be suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, although no decision was immediately announced on that.

Martinez is a former police lieutenant who has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. That post was created through a voter referendum; Miami-Dade is currently the only Florida county without an elected sheriff.

Read: Federal judge to decide on Trump’s request for special master over FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Investigators say Martinez accepted $15,000 from a supermarket owner who was facing repeated fines for having too many storage units on the property. In exchange for the money, authorities say Martinez pushed legislation that would allow the supermarket and its landlord to legally have their storage containers.

Although that legislation ultimately did not pass, officials say the charges are still permissible. Martinez’s attorney, Ben Kuehne, said in a statement that the charges may have political motives intended to derail his possible run for sheriff in 2024.

Read: CDC panel to consider Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting omicron

“For now, Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name,” Kuehne said.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, whose office brought the charges, planned a news conference later Tuesday.

After a 17-year police career, Martinez was elected to the commission in 2000. He gave up the seat in 2012 for an unsuccessful run for county mayor, then failed in a 2014 Republican campaign for Congress. He was elected to rejoin the commission in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

Read: Zoo Miami’s baby giraffe makes public debut; see the adorable photos

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories

  • Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez facing corruption charges

    Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant.

  • Miami-Dade State Attorney details charges against Miami-Dade commissioner

    Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant.

  • U.S. labor leader wants to organize 1 million new workers over next decade

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the AFL-CIO said Thursday the 12.5-million-member worker federation has set a goal of organizing 1 million new workers over the next decade, as she called for changes to U.S. labor laws to make it easier to unionize. "This is the moment because we have so much momentum," President Elizabeth Shuler told reporters at a breakfast organized by the Christian Science Monitor Thursday ahead of the U.S. Labor Day holiday, citing a number of organizing victories. Shuler criticized the Federal Reserve Board for continuing to hike interest rates, saying Fed chair Jerome Powell had made a "big mistake" by telling working people they had no choice but to endure the hardship this would cause.

  • Stay or return home? Tough choice for Ukrainian refugees as school year starts

    Ukrainian children streamed into new schools across central Europe for the first time on Thursday, staying abroad after others returned home to familiar classrooms and the dangers of war. With many having not attended previously as their parents, after fleeing to central Europe, kept them out of local schools in hopes of a quick end to the war, the continuing conflict had school systems in Poland, Czech Republic and elsewhere braced for potentially hundreds of thousands of new foreign students. At Warsaw's Tadeusz Gajcy School No. 58 where refugee students, some wearing traditional vyshyvanka embroidered shirts, walked to class with their backpacks in tow, Ukrainian flags stood inside the entrance.

  • Man, woman charged after 17-year-old shot and killed in Raleigh, police say

    A man and woman were arrested for a late-night shooting in Raleigh.

  • Liz Cheney Slams 'Chameleon' Ted Cruz After Senator Criticizes FBI

    "He thinks he’s so smart no one can see through him. Ted, we can. All of us can," the GOP congresswoman said.

  • Texas governor pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional." In the wake of the tragedy, some Uvalde parents are pressuring lawmakers to raise the minimum age in Texas to purchase similar weapons to 21 years old. Abbott, who is up for reelection in November and has expanded gun access after previous mass shootings in Texas, said court decisions in recent months tie the hands of any effort to raise age restrictions for firearms.

  • Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race

    ‘I mean, really? Alaskans want Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi?’ Palin says after losing to Mary Peltola

  • Lebanese families file lawsuit against army for boat sinking

    Survivors and families of the victims of a sunken migrant boat off the coast of Lebanon on Thursday said they have filed a lawsuit accusing the military of detaining two missing survivors. The captain of a submarine mission last week said they found the remains of at least 10 migrants and the wreckage of the sunken boat with dents and damages. Now, the survivors say the army has been holding two survivors who have been missing since the night of the sinking and has refused to reveal footage of the wreckage from the submarine mission.

  • Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting

    A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit.

  • Celtics champ Cedric Maxwell opens up about the hardest player he ever guarded

    And before you ask, no -- it wasn't Larry Bird.

  • Concord Mills to reopen a day after officers say they shot an armed suspect inside the mall

    Officers shot a suspect they say fired at them inside the Concord Mills mall on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department. The mall went into lockdown following the shooting that happened after 12:30 p.m. and closed for the day.

  • 14-year-old arrested after deputy finds him with loaded gun at Gene Cox Stadium

    A Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old who was found with a loaded gun in his jacket, according to the sheriff's office.

  • Former Ohio school superintendent accused of kidnapping 2 kids in West Virginia

    William J. Morrison III, a former Ohio school superintendent, is accused of kidnapping two children in West Virginia, police said.

  • Investigators announce cause of massive explosion that destroyed bus yard in New Hampshire

    Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year.

  • Two men from Mexico arrested on drug charges after bringing 15 kilos of cocaine into Mass.

    Massachusetts State Police, federal agents, and members of a joint task force arrested two men from Mexico who brought 15 kilograms of cocaine into the state.

  • Cipollone, Philbin expected to appear Friday before federal grand jury probing Jan. 6: Sources

    Two former top Trump White House lawyers are expected to appear Friday before a federal grand jury investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin were subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ABC News reported last month. The move to subpoena the two men has signaled an even more dramatic escalation in the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack than previously known.

  • Former Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for rape

    “I hope he rots in pieces behind those cold metal bars,” the victim said.

  • Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing

    TASS Agency TwitterThe Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off.“I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated areas is supporting us. They realize that we are defending their right to a peaceful life and their children’s happiness,” the director, Viktor Zolotov, told Putin, according to the K

  • Some documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago were so sensitive that FBI agents needed a special clearance to look at them, DOJ says

    The DOJ said in a new court filing that highly-classified information was haphazardly stored with Trump's personal belongings.