Miami-Dade commissioner Martinez surrenders at jail as warrant details corruption probe

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered on Tuesday to face criminal charges, as an arrest warrant reveals he is being accused of accepting $15,000 in exchange for sponsoring a law five years ago to help a shopping plaza that had been repeatedly slapped with fines for code violations.

Martinez, 64, is being charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

The commissioner, who faces a possible suspension from office by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, has already proclaimed his innocence, lashing out at prosecutors and calling the case “politically motivated.” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is scheduled to detail the charges at a 2:30 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

Martinez, a former Miami-Dade police lieutenant, is weighing a potential run as the county sheriff, an office that is being reinstated in 2024. He held the District 11 commission seat representing a large swath of West Miami-Dade between 2000 and 2012 and was elected again in August 2016.

In a statement on Monday, Martinez claimed the “false allegations” arose from his work as a consultant when he was a “private citizen,” and not a public official. The arrest warrant, however, details what investigators say was Martinez’s efforts “using his official position and using his office” to help introduce legislation that would benefit the owner of the plaza, and the supermarket it counted as its main tenant.

The legislation ultimately never passed and did not wind up being considered by the county commission. But under Florida’s unlawful compensation law, prosecutors don’t need to show that the public official’s “exercise of influence” for illegal pay was actually “accomplished,” only that it was attempted.

The case, spearheaded by the Miami-Dade Inspector General’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office, was pieced together through emails, text messages and financial and phone records.

Pay for Play?

It was about two weeks after he won his latest election, prosecutors say, that Martinez was paid $5,000 from Jorge Negrin, the owner of Extra Supermarket, which is located in the shopping plaza on the 12800 block of Southwest Eighth Street. The shopping plaza is owned by Calle Ocho Properties LLC, which is owned by a businessman named Sergio Delgado.

According to the arrest warrant, the plaza and the supermarket had been repeatedly fined by Miami-Dade County’s code enforcement office over six cargo containers —used to store inventory — maintained at the back of the property. Under county code, the property couldn’t have that many containers on site.

Then, in December, Martinez received another $5,000 check from Negrin, the warrant said.

It was on Feb. 27, 2017 that Delgado emailed Negrin and Martinez — on the commissioner’s private email — urging help with the container violations. A few days later, Martinez texted Delgado saying: “It it’s about the container, rest assured we are working on it.” By then, Martinez had dispatched his chief of staff, Ana Bustamante, to deal with the code enforcement issue.

On March 17, she initiated legislation sponsored by commissioner that would allow for more cargo containers on certain properties. It was eight days later that the third and final $5,000 check came from Negrin.

Prosecutors also allege that throughout the summer, Martinez was hurting financially and his employer, Centurion Security, had been unable to make payroll. That’s when he asked Delgado — who had contacts with Ocean Bank — to talk to bank executives to help Centurion get a loan. The two began trading text messages about the loan, as well as the shopping center legislation, the warrant said.

By August 19, emails showed, Martinez asked his chief of staff why the legislation was taking so long. Three days later, it was placed on the commission’s agenda.

But mysteriously, on Aug. 23, Martinez asked that the legislation be shelved. The same day, he had a 6-minute, 42 second phone call with Delgado.

The Inspector General’s Office almost immediately got wind of the matter. By October, Martinez agreed to speak to agents and, according to the warrant, “he did not recall the reason for the check” from the plaza and described them as loans. He also claimed he didn’t recall who Delgado was. That day, after he left the interview, Martinez immediately called Negrin, speaking to him for two minutes and 33 seconds, phone records show, according to the warrant.

It was not until two years later, in November 2019, that Martinez agreed to a second interview with agents and prosecutors. He claimed he forgot he had actually did know Delgado and said describing the payments as “loans” was a “poor choice of words,” according to the warrant.