Miami-Dade commissioner preparing for charge. Gov. DeSantis could name replacement

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, a retired police lieutenant and potential sheriff candidate in 2024, is telling confidants he expects to face at least one criminal charge in a matter of days, sources told the Miami Herald.

If Martinez faces a criminal charge, Gov. Ron DeSantis could name a temporary replacement on the county board.

Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities early in the week and faces a charge related to a financial issue, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Details of Martinez’s potential legal troubles aren’t publicly known. The two-term commissioner, a former board chairman, did not respond to requests for comment. Privately, he was telling people close to him that he’s expecting to be charged in a criminal case and is lining up support and preparing his next steps, according to three people who communicated with him over the weekend.

“He said he’s expecting something from the States Attorney’s Office next week that may involve an arrest,” said Steadman Stahl, president of Miami-Dade County’s Police Benevolent Association, a police union. “He said the State Attorney’s Office is looking at him for something that is involving his office that he is innocent of. He wanted to know if we would support him. And I said yes.”

The possibility of Martinez’s facing a charge was first reported Sunday on the Political Cortadito blog. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

In office since 2016 after an earlier tenure as a commissioner, Martinez, a Republican, represents District 11 in western Miami-Dade and is a leader of the board’s conservative bloc of members.

He fought the board decision to retain most police officers and resources under the authority of the mayor once Miami-Dade elects an independent sheriff in 2024 as required under a recently adopted amendment to the Florida Constitution. Martinez, whose political committee raised nearly $800,000 since 2021, has also been campaigning to be the board’s next chairman after the November elections brings in five new commissioners to the 13-seat board.

Martinez’s preparations for a potential criminal charge set off a flurry of behind-the-scenes speculation and preparations in county government over the weekend as leaders and lobbyists prepare for a Florida governor exercising the authority to suspend a county commissioner for the first time since 2002. While Miami-Dade’s charter lets commissioners appoint replacements for permanent vacancies, Florida’s Constitution allows a governor to pick a temporary commissioner to serve during a suspension.

Martinez, 64, served as chairman twice before, when he first held the District 11 seat in the 2000s. He was elected to the seat in 2000, and opted not to run for reelection in 2012 before winning the post again in 2016.