Miami-Dade cop chase ends with a man hanging from barrier wall. Watch how it unfolded

A Miami-Dade police chase concluded Thursday afternoon when one of three people suspected of stealing goods from a Kohl’s store was seen dangling from a tall barrier wall, footage shows.

The incident started in southwest Miami-Dade where officers responded to a call about theft at Kohl’s, 2455 NE 10th Ct., Homestead Captain Fernando Morales told CBS News Miami.

“As the officers were arriving, they observed several males come out of the back emergency door of the Kohl’s with two carts full of just merchandise,” Morales told WSVN 7 News.

The men got into a stolen U-Haul van with stolen merchandise and attempted to flee, ramming a Homestead police car. That’s when the department asked Florida Highway Patrol for help.

“At that time, this becomes a felony,” Morales told CBS News Miami.

Homestead officers signaled the driver’s van to stop, but the van continued to flee north on Florida’s Turnpike, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho told the Miami Herald. Near Kendall Drive, troopers joined the chase.

Troopers then used their cruisers to slam the van three times until it abruptly turned sideways and stopped on the Turnpike in the area of Northwest 106th Street.

Footage from CBS News Miami shows when troopers got out of their vehicles with guns pointed at the van and its occupants. One of the men was seen hanging about 100 feet from the ground as multiple troopers tried to pull him up.

“He was attempting to jump,” Camacho said.

Morales told CBS News Miami it was clear that the people in the van didn’t want to be arrested.

“They didn’t want to be apprehended today and they wanted to get away at any cost,” Morales said.

A woman and two men were put in handcuffs, Camacho said.

Watch the police chase

This story will be updated as more information is available.